Wauseon ACME season ends

TOLEDO – A pair of losses to Anthony Wayne eliminated Wauseon in the ACME District 3 District Tournament which was held at Ottawa Hills over the weekend.

The Indians fell to the Generals 7-3 Friday, then were eliminated in one of the later games on Saturday. Before that, they did pick up a 10-0 win in five innings over Liberty Center.

Wauseon got RBI singles from Joe Shema and Sean Brock in the bottom of the first inning to take a 2-0 lead. They followed with back-to-back four run innings, pushing the advantage to 10.

With the bases full in the bottom of the second, Trent Armstrong’s two-run double gave the Indians a 4-0 lead. Later in the frame, Shema smacked a two-run single before the Tigers finally got out of the jam.

In the bottom of the third, Wauseon’s first run was of the unearned variety. Trevor Rodriguez led off with a walk and moved to second on a wild pitch, then LC recorded back-to-back outs, Jaden Conrad reached on a fielding error to score Rodriguez.

Connar Penrod drew a bases loaded walk for the next Indian run, then Shema was hit by a pitch with the bases full for a 9-0 lead. Armstrong scored the final run of the game when he rode home on a wild pitch.

The Tigers had just one more base runner the rest of the game, a two-out double from Conner Sonnenberg in the top of the fourth. Sonnenberg led the Tigers with a walk and a double in two at bats.

Shema paced the Indians offensively, going 2 for 2 with four RBIs.

The early lead for Wauseon allowed them to switch pitchers after the first two innings. Penrod started the game, allowing only Sonnenberg’s walk with a pair of strikeouts over the first two innings. Zach Stipp went the next two innings while Kolten DeGroff pitched the fifth.

Gabe Hinton went the first 3 2/3 innings for LC to get the loss. He was charged with all 10 Wauseon runs.

Perrysburg went 3-0 on the weekend to advance to state out of the district. They defeated Liberty Center 10-4 Friday, then earned wins over Anthony Wayne both Saturday and Sunday.

Wauseon’s Connar Penrod slides home for a run Saturday against Liberty Center in the ACME District 3 District Tournament. The Indians defeated the Tigers, but two losses to Anthony Wayne eliminated them from the tournament. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/07/web1_Penrod-scores.jpg Wauseon’s Connar Penrod slides home for a run Saturday against Liberty Center in the ACME District 3 District Tournament. The Indians defeated the Tigers, but two losses to Anthony Wayne eliminated them from the tournament. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Zach Stipp of Wauseon pitched two innings during Saturday’s contest with Liberty Center. The Indians bested the Tigers 10-0 in five innings. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/07/web1_Stipp-pitches.jpg Zach Stipp of Wauseon pitched two innings during Saturday’s contest with Liberty Center. The Indians bested the Tigers 10-0 in five innings. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Levi Krasula of Wauseon throws to first for an out in the top of the fourth inning. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/07/web1_Krasula-put-out.jpg Levi Krasula of Wauseon throws to first for an out in the top of the fourth inning. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

Defeats LC, suffers losses to AW

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010

