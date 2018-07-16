Streaks run through ACME baseball district

HAMLER – Archbold capped off the weekend with a strong performance, besting Kalida 10-0 in six innings to claim an ACME district baseball title in District 2 Sunday at Patrick Henry.

In order to reach the championship, the Bluestreaks defeated the Wildcats 10-0 in five innings Friday, then added a 9-5 win over Ottawa-Glandorf on Saturday. Archbold now advances to the state tournament for the third straight season, looking to claim their third straight title.

The Streaks got on top right away with a five-run first after starting pitcher Rigo Ramos struck out the side in the top of the inning.

The big knock was a two-run single from Holden Galvan. Also collecting RBIs were Drake Mohring, Cory Erbskorn and Travis Ziegler.

Ramos also struck out the side in the top of the second, and added two more in the third which gave him eight over the first three innings. He finished with 13 strikeouts for the game, going all six innings to get the win.

Archbold added a pair of runs in the home half of the third. Mitch Grosjean started them off with a base hit, while a double to right center off the bat of Mohring scored him from first. After a strikeout, Galvan singled home Mohring to extend the Bluestreak lead to 7-0.

The Streaks added an unearned run in both the fifth and sixth innings, then a RBI single from Erbskorn later in the sixth ended the game early via the run rule.

Tyler Klausing went the first five innings for Kalida where he took the loss. Clay Bellmann started the sixth for the Wildcats but recorded just one out.

Galvan led the Bluestreak offense as he went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Mohring (1 for 2) and Erbskorn (1 for 3) added two RBIs apiece.

During Friday’s win over Kalida, Ramos and T.J. Rice combined to throw a five inning no hitter. The pitchers racked up 10 strikeouts to just two walks.

The ACME State Tournament begins Saturday and runs through Monday at Defiance High School. Archbold opens with Perrysburg Saturday at noon.

Travis Ziegler with a sacrifice fly for Archbold in the bottom of the first inning Sunday versus Kalida in a ACME baseball district final. The Bluestreaks advanced to state with a 10-0 win over the Wildcats. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/07/web1_Ziegler-sac-fly.jpg Travis Ziegler with a sacrifice fly for Archbold in the bottom of the first inning Sunday versus Kalida in a ACME baseball district final. The Bluestreaks advanced to state with a 10-0 win over the Wildcats. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Archbold second baseman T.J. Rice fields a ball during the district final Sunday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/07/web1_Rice-fields-ball.jpg Archbold second baseman T.J. Rice fields a ball during the district final Sunday. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

Punch ticket to state

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010

