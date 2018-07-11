ACME tournament continues Friday

A pair of local teams have advanced to the district round of the ACME baseball state tournament.

Archbold will be competing in the District 2 tournament held at Patrick Henry’s Garrold Parratt Field. Their first game is Friday at 6:15 p.m. versus Kalida. Ottawa-Glandorf takes on Patrick Henry in the first game at 4 p.m.

Wauseon is at Ottawa Hills for the District 3 tournament. The Indians will face Anthony Wayne in the second game Friday at 6 p.m. Perrysburg and Liberty Center kick off the action at 3 p.m.

The ACME State Tournament is July 21-23 at Defiance High School. The top team from each of the seven districts will be in the field, with Defiance getting an automatic bid as the host school.

Trent Armstrong of Wauseon drives in a run during a victory over Napoleon in the sectional tournament last week. The Indians have advanced to the district tournament where they will face Anthony Wayne tomorrow night. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/07/web1_Armstrong-RBI-single.jpg Trent Armstrong of Wauseon drives in a run during a victory over Napoleon in the sectional tournament last week. The Indians have advanced to the district tournament where they will face Anthony Wayne tomorrow night. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor