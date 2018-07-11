ACME tournament continues Friday

A pair of local teams have advanced to the district round of the ACME baseball state tournament.
Archbold will be competing in the District 2 tournament held at Patrick Henry’s Garrold Parratt Field. Their first game is Friday at 6:15 p.m. versus Kalida. Ottawa-Glandorf takes on Patrick Henry in the first game at 4 p.m.
Wauseon is at Ottawa Hills for the District 3 tournament. The Indians will face Anthony Wayne in the second game Friday at 6 p.m. Perrysburg and Liberty Center kick off the action at 3 p.m.
The ACME State Tournament is July 21-23 at Defiance High School. The top team from each of the seven districts will be in the field, with Defiance getting an automatic bid as the host school.