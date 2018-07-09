Bluestreaks advance in District 2

A night after tallying 21 runs in a win against Pettisville to stay alive, the Archbold ACME baseball team continued with the offensive onslaught with 14 runs in a 14-1 win against Tinora Sunday afternoon at Archbold’s Memorial Park.

The win moved the Bluestreaks into district play next week. Finishing as the District 2 North sectional runner-up, Archbold will play Kalida Friday at Patrick Henry.

Archbold got going by scoring four runs in the top of the second inning. Clay Nafziger drove in the first run, then after the second out of the inning was recorded, Jeron Williams and T.J. Rice hit back-to-back singles before Mitch Grosjean lined a run-scoring double to left.

Travis Ziegler matched a Tinora run with a RBI in the third.

The Streaks scored a run off a squeeze play in the fifth, then closed with two big frames. Archbold scored three times in the sixth, with Nafziger driving in two with a double, and tacked on five more runs in the seventh. A wild pitch was responsible for one run crossing the plate and a throwing error led to the final two.

Eight players collected RBIs and 10 players for Archbold had a hit as a part of the 14-run, 18-hit attack. Williams had two singles and a double and Ziegler had three singles to pace the Streaks.

Rigo Ramos was in control from the start. Starting with a strikeout of the side in the first, the lefty finished the game with 12 punchouts. He held the Rams to four hits and walked just one batter.

The game Friday is a part of a doubleheader in the double-elimination tournament. North sectional winner Patrick Henry will play in the first game at 4 p.m.

Streaks handle Pettisville

HAMLER – On Saturday, after both team suffered defeats to Tinora, Archbold and Pettisville met in an elimination game at Patrick Henry for the right to stay alive in the ACME baseball District 2 North sectional tournament. The match-up between the two teams ended as a mismatch as the Streaks scored in every inning they came to the plate in a 21-1 rout.

Pettisville struck first, getting a RBI single by Josh Horning in the top of the first. It was all Archbold after that, as the Streaks answered with six runs in the bottom of the inning, with Mitch Grosjean hitting a two-run home run.

Archbold added seven runs in the second, then scored four runs each in the third and fourth frames to pull away and end the game early.

TJ Rice had four hits and drove in four runs for the Streaks. Kreighton Sims hit two singles and a double and drove in three runs. Grosjean also had three RBIs. Jeron Williams drove in two runs as well.

Sims picked up the win on the hill. He went five innings and allowed an unearned run on four hits. He walked two batters and had four strikeouts.

Both teams also suffered losses to Tinora. For Pettisville, it came in the first round as the Blackbirds lost 12-2. Again, the Blackbirds took a 1-0 lead when Josh Horning came up with a two-out, run-scoring single in the top of the first. The lead lasted an inning before Tinora’s Alex Henry hit an inside the park grand slam in the bottom of the second.

Pettisville came back with a run in the top of the third, however, the Rams continued to hit as well. Tinora tacked on two runs in the third, four in the fourth and ended the game with two runs in the fifth.

Tinora followed that game with a 3-1 win over Archbold. Devin March kept the Streaks off-balance, holding Archbold to five hits. The Rams picked up single runs in the third and fourth frames, and after the Streaks cut the lead to 2-1 with a run in the bottom of the sixth, Tinora added an insurance run in the top of the seventh.

After Pettisville’s loss to Tinora, the Blackbirds did pick up a win in the double-elimination sectional as Pettisville held off Ayersville 5-4.

Down 2-0 in the bottom of the third, Jake King tied the game with a two-run single. Ayersville jumped back ahead with a run in the top of the fourth, and that lasted until Pettisville pushed across two runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Austin Horning tied the game when he scored on a throw to first on a ground ball that stayed in the infield. Aaron Rupp plated Josh Horning with the go-ahead run with a slow roller.

Logan Rufenacht added a needed run an inning later when he scored on a wild pitch. Ayersville did close the gap with a run in the top of the seventh.

