Wauseon ACME baseball claims sectional crown

TOLEDO – Wauseon went 3-0 on the weekend at Ottawa Hills to win an ACME baseball sectional title in District 3.

To reach the championship Sunday against Liberty Center, the Indians first got by Ottawa Hills and Napoleon. They opened with a 7-2 victory over the host school Friday evening.

The Green Bears took the early lead when, with a pair of runners in scoring position and only one out, Peyton Contreras’ groundout plated Will Lohmeyer for a 1-0 advantage. But the Indians would get that run back in the home half of the first.

Their first two batters made it happen as Trent Armstrong tripled to lead it off and Connar Penrod’s flyout scored him.

Wauseon poured it on in the bottom of the second. A walk to Levi Krasula and Jaden Conrad’s RBI double broke the tie in favor of Wauseon.

A run-scoring single from Eric Parker made it 3-1, then with two outs in the frame, Armstrong scored from second thanks to a high throw to first on Penrod’s ground ball. A fielding error plated the Indians last run of the inning, marking the difference at 5-1.

A wild pitch with the bases loaded scored Krasula in the home half of the third, then the Indians completed their scoring in the sixth thanks to a Cody Figy RBI double.

Ottawa Hills went six innings in between runs, not scoring their second run until the top of the seventh when it was already too late.

Penrod pitched the first five innings to pick up the win on the mound for Wauseon. Robert Kanarowski went three innings while taking the loss for the Bears.

The Indians recorded an eight-run inning to break open a tie game in a 13-3 win in six innings Saturday versus Napoleon. They jumped on top 3-0 in the first with consecutive RBI hits from Trevor Rodriguez, Figy and Krasula.

The Wildcats did manage to tie it briefly in their half of the fourth, but Wauseon responded in the bottom of the inning with the aforementioned eight spot.

Armstrong’s one-out RBI single got the Indians going, putting them in front 4-3. Penrod followed with an RBI single of his own. Then, on a strikeout of Joe Shema, the ball got past the catcher which brought home another Indian run.

Sean Brock followed with a run-scoring single, Shema would score on a wild pitch, and Figy’s two-run double pushed their lead to 10-3. That was also the last straw for Napoleon starting pitcher Wesley Jeffries-Babcock.

But it did not stop the Indians from scoring, as Jameson Gray walked and Conrad singled in another run before the Wildcats finally retired the side.

Wauseon tacked on a run in each of the next two innings, ending the game in six via the run rule.

Conrad went all six innings to earn the win for the Indians, while Jeffries-Babcock suffered the loss for Napoleon.

Figy was 2 for 4 and drove in four runs to lead the Indians offensively.

Napoleon fell to the consolation bracket where they were eliminated by Liberty Center Sunday. Later on Sunday, Wauseon dropped LC 11-2.

Wauseon will play either Perrysburg or Anthony Wayne in the second game Friday at 6 p.m. in the district tournament at Ottawa Hills.

Wauseon’s Joe Shema rounds third base and heads home in the bottom of the fifth inning Saturday against Napoleon in the ACME District 3 sectional tournament. The Indians went 3-0 on the weekend to claim a sectional title. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/07/web1_Shema-rounding-3rd.jpg Wauseon’s Joe Shema rounds third base and heads home in the bottom of the fifth inning Saturday against Napoleon in the ACME District 3 sectional tournament. The Indians went 3-0 on the weekend to claim a sectional title. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Jaden Conrad of Wauseon went all six innings on the mound in Saturday’s win over Napoleon. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/07/web1_Jaden-Conrad-pitching.jpg Jaden Conrad of Wauseon went all six innings on the mound in Saturday’s win over Napoleon. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Wauseon shortstop Eric Parker throws out a base runner from Ottawa Hills during action on Friday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/07/web1_Parker-throwout-v.-O.-Hills.jpg Wauseon shortstop Eric Parker throws out a base runner from Ottawa Hills during action on Friday. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

