Locals taking part in football all-star game

The Annual Northwest Ohio All-Star Football Game at Perrysburg’s Steinecker Stadium is next Friday, July 13.

Fulton County is well represented with 11 participants.

Athletes from Archbold and Swanton are on the Black Team. Gavin Grime, Andrew Beck, and Trevor Short are on the team for the Bluestreaks. Gage Pachlhofer, Crew Oberheim and Lukas Reiner made it for Swanton.

Wauseon has five athletes competing for the Gold Team. Representing the Indians are Everett Bueter, Owen Newlove, Junior Martinez, Dawson Rupp and Cam Sauber.

Gates open at 5 p.m. on the day of the game. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens.

Wauseon’s Everett Bueter picks up yardage on a reception during a regular season game this past season. He is one of many from the area taking part in the Northwest Ohio All-Star Football Game next Friday in Perrysburg. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/07/web1_Bueter-catch-and-run.jpg Wauseon’s Everett Bueter picks up yardage on a reception during a regular season game this past season. He is one of many from the area taking part in the Northwest Ohio All-Star Football Game next Friday in Perrysburg. File Photo