ACME baseball sectional tournaments begin Thursday

Area baseball teams are competing in the ACME sectional tournaments which begin Thursday.

Archbold and Pettisville are in the District 2 North Sectional. Pettisville travels to Tinora for a contest Thursday at 6 p.m. The winner visits Archbold Friday, also at 6 p.m.

The championship will be decided Saturday at 11 a.m. at a site yet to be determined.

Delta, Evergreen and Wauseon are all a part of the District 3 Sectional at Ottawa Hills. Evergreen kicks off the tournament against the host school Thursday at 6 p.m.

Delta will take on the winner of Napoleon and Liberty Center Friday at 3 p.m. Wauseon awaits the winner of Evergreen and Ottawa Hills, and that contest is slated for approximately 6 p.m. Friday.

Action in District 3 will conclude Saturday, Sunday, and Monday if needed.