Bluestreaks drop battle with Bryan

One big inning was the difference as Archbold fell to Bryan 6-5 at home in ACME baseball Thursday.

After surrendering a run to the Golden Bears in the top of the second inning, the Bluestreaks responded with three in the bottom of the inning.

Drake Mohring led off with a double to left field, Cory Erbskorn was hit by a pitch, then Holden Galvan smacked a double scoring Mohring to knot the score at 1-1. Following a strikeout, Clay Nafziger doubled to left to bring home two more, putting the Streaks in front 3-1.

Bryan would get a run back in the next half inning.

Trevor Ward reached on an error to begin the frame, and after an out, Dom James doubled to put runners at second and third. This allowed Ward to score on Noah Tressler’s groundout, cutting it to 3-2.

The Bears then scored four runs on five hits with two outs in the top of the fourth.

Connor Arthur got them going with a two-out triple to left. Nate Miller’s RBI double to right center tied it at 3-3, then he moved to third on a ball in the dirt. They grabbed the lead for good on a base hit from Ward, scoring Miller.

Ethan Khandaker’s double brought home another, then James’ run-scoring single scored Khandaker to give the Bears a 6-3 lead.

This flurry pushed out Archbold starting pitcher T.J. Rice in favor of Aiden Warncke. He walked the ensuing batter, but got out of the jam with a foul out.

The game was at a standstill until the home half of the sixth when the Streaks notched a pair of unearned runs to close out scoring.

In the seventh, Archbold got the tying run to second with a walk and Jeron Williams’ sacrifice bunt. However, Khandaker retired the side with a groundout and a strikeout.

Khandaker earned the win on the mound, allowing five runs on four hits with eight strikeouts. Rice went the first 3 2/3 innings to take the loss for the Streaks.

Nafziger went 1 for 3 and drove in a pair of runs to lead the Bluestreak offense. Galvan finished 1 for 3 with an RBI, while Mohring registered two hits in three at bats.

For Bryan, Ward and James each had three hits and an RBI.

Archbold traveled to Defiance Saturday where they fell 6-4. The Streaks will begin the District 2 ACME North Sectional tournament Friday when they host the winner of Tinora and Pettisville.

Drake Mohring scores Archbold’s first run in the bottom of the second inning of a ACME baseball game against Bryan Thursday. The Bluestreaks fell to the Golden Bears 6-5. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/07/web1_Mohring-scores.jpg Drake Mohring scores Archbold’s first run in the bottom of the second inning of a ACME baseball game against Bryan Thursday. The Bluestreaks fell to the Golden Bears 6-5. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Archbold shortstop Jeron Williams throws out a Bryan base runner during Thursday’s contest. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/07/web1_Jeron-put-out.jpg Archbold shortstop Jeron Williams throws out a Bryan base runner during Thursday’s contest. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Chase Kohler of Archbold flies out to deep left field in the bottom of the fifth inning. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/07/web1_Kohler-deep-flyout.jpg Chase Kohler of Archbold flies out to deep left field in the bottom of the fifth inning. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010

