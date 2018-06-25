Indians keep up hot streak

LIBERTY CENTER – Doing a lot of the small things right, Wauseon continued to win this summer as the ACME baseball team posted an 8-2 win at Liberty Center Thursday.

The Indians overcame 10 walks issued by three Indian hurlers.

A lot of the damage for Wauseon offensively came with two outs. Cody Figy drove in Joe Shema with a two-out single in the second. They upped the lead to 4-0 an inning later with three runs – with two coming with two out. Trevor Rodriguez did the damage, lining a two-out single. Sean Brock plated the first run in the inning when he lifted a sac fly to plate Ethan Glover.

Liberty Center cut the lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the inning, however, Wauseon went back to work in the top of the fourth. A walk to Cody Figy and a single by Eric Parker put two runners on. Figy came around and scored when the Tigers attempted to get an out at second base on a hit by Jaden Conrad.

Trent Armstrong did the rest of the damage when he singled home Parker and Conrad for a 7-1 lead.

Shema reached on an error in the top of the fifth and scored Wauseon’s final run of the game on a two-out double by Figy. Liberty Center picked up a run in the bottom of the inning on a wild pitch.

The Tigers had other chances to score, but came up empty-handed. Two runners were left on after a run in the third, two runners were left in the fifth, two reached on walks in the sixth and Wauseon walked the bases loaded in the seventh before getting out of trouble.

Figy hit a single and a double and drove in two runs to lead the Wauseon attack. Armstrong, Connar Penrod and Parker all had a pair of singles each. Armstrong, Rodriguez and Figy all had two RBI each.

Parker worked the first three innings on the mound to get the win. He allowed a run on two hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

