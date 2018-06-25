Bulldogs best Panthers in ACME baseball, 9-1

Swanton got out of a bases loaded jam in the top of the first inning, then it was all Bulldogs as they defeated Delta 9-1 in ACME baseball Thursday.

For the Panthers, Chase Cooper led off the game with a base hit. They attempted to move him over with a sacrifice bunt from Brady Wymer, but it was put in an area where Swanton was able to get the out at second.

Hunter Hamilton then drew a walk, and after a flyout, Austin Michaels walked to load the bases against Bulldog pitcher Hunter Mix. However, Mix struck out Tristan Saeger to end the threat.

A Devon Crouse infield single in the home half of the first led to the Bulldogs’ first run. He would steal second and also third, then with one out, came home on a groundout from Roman Epley.

But, the Dogs really took charge with a five-run fifth.

Their first three batters reached as Austin Luce walked, Sam Dominique blooped a single, and Crouse reached on an error. Delta’s struggles continued when Garrett Swank drew a bases loaded walk to score Luce for a 2-0 Swanton lead.

The Panthers finally got an out on a force play at home on Epley’s ground ball; however, Derek Floyd followed with a two-run single. During Mix’s at bat, Floyd headed for second, and at the same time Epley went home. Both made it safely, executing a double steal.

Later, the Dogs made it 6-0 on a Mix groundout.

Mix was replaced by Luce on the mound for the fourth inning, as he went the first three innings and was in line for the win. He allowed no runs on two hits with four strikeouts.

In the bottom of the fourth, a pair of one-out walks for Swanton and a throwing error to first on Gabe Swartz’ sacrifice bunt allowed two runs to score, putting the margin at 8-0. Swartz stole third and later came home on a wild pitch to complete the scoring for the Dogs.

Threatening to win via the run rule, Swanton left the winning run at third in the home half of the fifth. Delta responded with a run in the next half inning, thanks to an RBI single from Michaels, bringing home Wymer to pull it to 9-1.

Kayden Kurth pitched the first four innings for the Panthers, followed by Michaels, who went the final two. Michaels kept the Dogs off the board, allowing a hit and a walk each to go along with three strikeouts. He also reached base three times (walk, hit by pitch, single) and drove in the Panthers only run.

Mix paced Swanton as he went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Floyd (1 for 3) drove in a pair of runs for the Dogs.

Swanton's Derek Floyd is about to unload on a ball for a two-run single in the bottom of the third inning Thursday against Delta in ACME baseball. The Bulldogs defeated the visiting Panthers 9-1. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Brady Wymer of Delta steals second base before a tag from Roman Epley of Swanton during an ACME baseball game Thursday. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Chase Cooper of Delta lifts one for a single to lead off the game Thursday. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010

