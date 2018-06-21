Archbold ACME tops Bryan, Tinora in doubleheader

Archbold earned a 7-6 win over Bryan and 9-0 shutout of Tinora at home Monday in ACME baseball.

The Bluestreaks won in walkoff fashion over the Golden Bears in game one. Holden Galvan’s two-out RBI single scored Cory Erbskorn in the bottom of the eighth to give them the win. They had to overcome a five-run deficit.

Against Tinora, Archbold’s Noah Cheney got the win on the mound as he went five innings, allowing no runs on four hits with five strikeouts. Max Grube took the loss for the Rams.

Jeron Williams (2 for 4) and Chase Kohler (2 for 2) each drove in three runs to pace the Streaks.

Archbold added a 7-5 home win over Napoleon Tuesday. They will next take on the Wildcats again tonight, visiting Napoleon at 6 p.m.

Defeats Napoleon Tuesday