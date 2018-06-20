Wauseon stops Evergreen in ACME baseball, 5-1

Wauseon got a big two-out hit to take the lead and Jaden Conrad threw four scoreless innings in relief as the Indians subdued Evergreen 5-1 in ACME baseball Tuesday night.

Wauseon jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second as Trevor Rodriguez slapped a leadoff double down the right field line, and moved to third on Levi Krasula’s one-out bouncer up the middle.

Krasula had a legitimate steal of second in the first-and-third situation, and both runners scored when Jameson Gray dropped a single into right field with two down.

Evergreen got one back in the bottom of the inning.

Tom Pollard sliced a double into the right field corner and went to third when the relay throw went awry.

A one-out walk and a force play brought home the run.

The Indians added two more in the third on a walk, Sean Brock’s single, then one-out run-scoring hits from Rodriguez and Conrad to make it 4-1.

The Indians tacked on an unearned run against Collin Loeffler, who dueled Conrad pitch to pitch in the last four innings, when a double-play ball was thrown wide to give the Tribe their final run.

The Vikings put together a threat in the bottom of the sixth.

RJ Schunk and Pollard each singled to left and a walk loaded the bases with one out. However, Conrad got out of trouble on a fly to short center and a strikeout.

Conrad’s very effective four innings of scoreless relief, included three strikeouts and two walks while giving up three hits.

Zach Stipp started for Wauseon and gave up three hits, walked three and struck out three.

Sam Lubinski took the loss for the Vikings, allowing seven hits and striking out five. Loeffler fanned two and walked one while allowing four Indian hits.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/06/web1_Indian-logo-3.jpg

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com