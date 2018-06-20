Swanton ACME baseball nipped by Liberty Center in lengthy battle

Swanton wound up on the short end 9-7 versus Liberty Center in an ACME baseball game that lasted over two and a half hours Tuesday.

There were over 20 walks combined between the two pitching staffs.

It was a game which saw many momentum swings, with the Tigers taking the lead for good in the top of the fifth inning. A pair of walks got them going, then Gabe Hinton knotted the score at 7-7 with a RBI double that plated Jacob Pogan. Then, on a grounder to first, the Bulldog fielder tried to come home to get Cameron Henneman but it was not in time and the run scored.

A bases loaded walk for LC finished the scoring in the top of the seventh.

The Bulldogs grabbed the lead first in the home half of the first.

After a leadoff walk to Garrett Swank and an out, Derek Floyd’s double to right field scored Swank from first for a 1-0 lead.

Floyd advanced to third when the throw came home. He later scored on a balk, giving the Dogs a two-run advantage.

The Tigers would respond with a four-spot in the next half inning, the big blow being a two-run double from Barron Beard. Max Weaver had a run-scoring single in the frame, while another run scored thanks to a throwing error.

Swanton tied it up with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second, but LC reclaimed the lead at 6-4 with two runs in their half of the third.

The Dogs got a run back in the bottom of the frame. Luce’s one-out walk and a Sam Betz single put runners on first and second, then Gabe Swartz reached on an error at first, scoring Luce to pull them within 6-5.

However, they did get greedy and Betz was thrown out attempting to come home as well. This followed by a groundout helped the Tigers avoid further damage.

Swanton took the lead in the bottom of fourth. Run-scoring hits from Floyd and Hunter Mix gave them a 7-6 edge, but that was their last lead of the night.

Hinton got the win in relief for LC, going 5 1/3 and allowing four runs on five hits with nine strikeouts. Beard was the Tigers’ starter.

Roman Epley pitched the final three innings for the Dogs where he took the loss. Mix started the game and Luce also pitched for Swanton.

The Dogs are at home Thursday when they welcome Delta at 6 p.m.

