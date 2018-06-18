Blackbirds run rule short-handed Bulldogs

Pettisville got the best of a youthful and undermanned Swanton team, scoring in every inning in what equated to a 11-1 home win over Swanton in ACME baseball Thursday.

The Bulldogs, playing with just eight players which were mostly from their Junior ACME team, were even forced to have a two-man outfield. It resulted in a five-inning win for the Blackbirds.

Logan Rufenacht of Pettisville scored the game’s first run after leading off the bottom of the first inning with a single. He moved to second on Josh Horning’s sacrifice bunt, took third after an errant pickoff attempt from Swanton, and later scored on Tommy McWatters’ groundout.

The Bulldogs had a golden opportunity in the next half inning as Blake Szalapski doubled to left and Garrett Swank followed with a bunt single which put runners on the corners with no outs. However, Pettisville pitcher Austin Horning responded with three straight strikeouts to retire the side.

The Blackbirds loaded the bases with one out in the home half of the second. A passed ball plated Devin Beltz, then after a strikeout, Rufenacht’s two-run single put the score at 4-0 through two.

Swanton changed pitchers from Billy Nowakowski to Raymond Schad in the bottom of the third, but Pettisville took advantage of the young hurler. Austin Horning led off with a double to left-center, then McWatters singled and stole second. Brayden Barrett walked which would have loaded the bases, but the pitch was wild to score Austin Horning.

The Bulldogs then turned to Szalapski who would finish the game on the mound.

After his insertion, Pettisville scored two more on a pair of groundouts for a 7-0 lead.

Swanton would get one back in their half of the fourth. Szalapski got them going with a base hit and steal of second, while Swank’s bloop hit put runners on the corners. The run came home on an errant pickoff throw to first, scoring Szalapski.

This made the margin 7-1, but two-run knocks from McWatters in the fourth and Rufenacht in the bottom of the fifth ended the game early by way of the run rule.

Austin Horning went the entire way to earn the win on the mound for the Blackbirds, allowing a run on four hits with five strikeouts. Nowakowski took the loss for Swanton.

Rufenacht paced the Blackbird offense, finishing 3 for 4 with four runs batted in. Szalapski was 2 for 2 and scored the Bulldogs’ lone run.

Pettisville pitcher Austin Horning got the win on the mound Thursday versus Swanton in ACME baseball. He allowed a run on four hits with five strikeouts as the Blackbirds took down the Bulldogs 11-1 in five innings. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/06/web1_Austin-Horning.jpg Pettisville pitcher Austin Horning got the win on the mound Thursday versus Swanton in ACME baseball. He allowed a run on four hits with five strikeouts as the Blackbirds took down the Bulldogs 11-1 in five innings. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Garrett Swank of Swanton throws out a base runner from Pettisville during an ACME baseball game Thursday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/06/web1_Swank-put-out.jpg Garrett Swank of Swanton throws out a base runner from Pettisville during an ACME baseball game Thursday. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Pettisville left fielder Devin Beltz catches a flyout off the bat of Billy Nowakowski of Swanton. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/06/web1_Beltz-makes-catch.jpg Pettisville left fielder Devin Beltz catches a flyout off the bat of Billy Nowakowski of Swanton. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010