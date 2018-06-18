Indians put away Holgate, 10-0

Helped out by eight runs in the opening frame, Wauseon made quick work of visiting Holgate, beating the Tigers 10-0 in five innings in ACME baseball Thursday afternoon.

Eric Parker struck out the side in the top of the first, then the Wauseon bats went to work. A walk and five consecutive singles started the bottom of the first, producing three runs. Trevor Rodriguez, who drove in a run with one of the hits, added a run on a wild pitch.

An error plated another run, which came between a strikeout and flyout. Even with two outs, Wauseon continued to bat around. Jameson Gray drove in a run, leadoff hitter Trent Armstrong drew his second walk of the inning, and Jaden Conrad drove in two runs with a hit before the inning ended.

Two runs scored in the third for Wauseon on a throwing error after a fielder’s choice for a 10-0 score.

Parker worked out of a jam in the second inning. With runners at second and third and one out, Parker coaxed a pop-up back to him in the middle of the diamond plus a groundout back to him to end the threat.

Parker pitched the first four innings to get the win. He allowed two hits, walked one and fanned six.

Conrad and Cody Figy each had a pair of hits to lead the Wauseon offensive attack.

Wauseon’s Cody Figy bats in an ACME baseball game Thursday versus Holgate. He registered a pair of hits in the Indians’ 10-0 win. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/06/web1_Figy-at-bat.jpg Wauseon’s Cody Figy bats in an ACME baseball game Thursday versus Holgate. He registered a pair of hits in the Indians’ 10-0 win. Randy Roberts | Fulton County Expositor

By Randy Roberts For the Expositor

Reach Randy Roberts at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Randy Roberts at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com