ODNR to offer paddling programs

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Division of Parks and Watercraft is offering a series of Paddle Ohio canoe floats this summer to promote paddling on Ohio’s state-designated wild, scenic and recreational rivers, water trails and select state park lakes.

The Paddle Ohio program rewards individuals with a commemorative pin each time they paddle four different Ohio wild, scenic and recreational rivers, water trails or select state park lakes. To participate in the program, paddlers submit information about their paddling trips on the Paddle Ohio registration form at paddle.ohiodnr.gov/getyourpin. ODNR will mail pins to qualifying individuals at the end of the 2018 boating season. Pins are available for paddlers who paddle four, eight, 12, 16 or up to a maximum of 20 different segments of designated Paddle Ohio waters.

Although folks are encouraged to paddle at their convenience, several scheduled events are planned throughout the summer, including floats on Little Beaver Creek State and National Wild and Scenic River, the Little Miami State and National Scenic River and the Maumee State Scenic River. For more information about the events, including registration and possible time changes or float cancellations, visit paddle.ohiodnr.gov/

Maps and more information on Ohio’s scenic rivers are available from the ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft at watercraft.ohiodnr.gov/scenicrivers

Northwest Ohio Events

– Saturday, June 16 – Maumee State Scenic River. Join Wood County Parks and ODNR naturalists on this special 10-mile canoe trip to celebrate Ohio Scenic Rivers’ 50thanniversary. Meet at Otsego Park in Bowling Green for outfitting and briefing before paddling to Farnsworth Metropark for lunch and a lesson on the history of Missionary Island.

Then, paddle to Buttonwood Park where you’ll be transported back to Otsego. Register for this event through the Wood County Park District: www.wcparks.org/.

– Saturday, July 21 – Maumee State Scenic River. Experience how experts evaluate the health of the river by investigating the critters that call it home! Previous canoeing experience highly recommended. (Must be 6 years old to ride in middle,10 years old to paddle at the bow (front), and 14 years old to paddle without an adult in the same boat. All minors must be accompanied by parent/legal guardian. Please make arrangements with the program leader for center riders or special needs.)

Participants will meet at Weirs Rapids Access at 21095 Range Line Rd in Bowling Green and pre-register for the event by visiting https://reservations.woodcountyparkdistrict.org/programs/.

– Saturday, Aug. 18 − Maumee State Scenic River. Experience how experts evaluate the health of the river by investigating the critters that call it home! Previous canoeing experience highly recommended. (Must be 6 years old to ride in middle,10 years old to paddle at the bow (front), and 14 years old to paddle without an adult in the same boat. All minors must be accompanied by parent/legal guardian. Please make arrangements with the program leader for center riders or special needs.)

Participants will meet at Weirs Rapids Access at 21095 Range Line Rd in Bowling Green and pre-register for the event by visiting https://reservations.woodcountyparkdistrict.org/programs/.