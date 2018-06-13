Derek Sheridan takes the reins at Delta

Looking for a program builder and an experienced coach, Delta found what they believe to be the right man for the job as the board of education held a special meeting June 6 to approve Derek Sheridan as the new boys basketball coach of the Panthers.

Sheridan becomes the fourth to have the job since the 2015-16 season. Delta has gone 14-54 in that span.

Sheridan has plenty of previous coaching experience, with his most recent being the head coach at Maumee from 2008-2017.

“It is significant that we had the opportunity to hire a quality head coach with coach Sheridan’s basketball knowledge and experience as a former varsity head coach,” said Delta Athletic Director Drew Hange. “Not only is coach Sheridan a quality individual with high expectations for his players on and off the court, but his basketball resume speaks for itself and I know he is eager to get to work this summer.”

Sheridan was sold on the Delta job after having conversations with Hange.

“After talking with Drew, he has the same idealisms of high school athletics as I do,” Sheridan said of Hange, who just wrapped up his first school year at Delta. “I spoke with some of the coaches of the school he was at prior to the job at Delta and they were really singing his praises. That was one of the things, where if I was ever going to get into a head coaching capacity, something that was important was a pro-athletic minded athletic director and someone who would be supportive of his coaches.”

The location also worked out. Sheridan plans to continue to teach physical education at Maumee.

“It’s right off the toll road, so it’s not a terrible drive from any stretch of the imagination,” Sheridan said of the daily trip to Delta.

Sheridan takes over a team in the Panthers that went 7-15 in one season under Ron Rouleau.

“Ron did such a good job with them last year,” stated Sheridan. “He and Drew really got the basketball program competitive. In the past, Cory Sprow and Kyle Bostater did great jobs at Delta.”

The new coach at Delta doesn’t see a complete rebuild like his previous coaching stop in Maumee. Sheridan does have a history of turning teams around. He started 4-17 and by the third year, had the Panthers at 13-9 and competitive in the Northern Lakes League.

“The Maumee job was a complete rebuild,” admitted Sheridan. “There was no summer program, there was no basketball camp and the kids didn’t have any summer basketball activity at all. There was very little support from the parents. It was a complete overhaul. I don’t think Delta is that big of an overhaul, because of the job coach Rouleau did over the last year.”

Hange liked the fact the veteran coach sold a long-term plan for Delta.

“Coach Sheridan has a plan in place to build the foundation for a successful program which will help our young men develop both on the basketball court and in society,” said the Delta AD. “We are honored to have Coach Sheridan join our team at Pike-Delta-York and are excited to see him build this program.”

Sheridan is ready to go, with the plan to begin this week.

“We’re going to have an open gym to get to know each other,” the new coach at Delta said about his plan to start. “Like any other job, your first day is going to be feeling out what your strengths and weaknesses are. Then, we’ll put something together tactically that’ll mesh with what they are good at.”

Sheridan also was a head coach at Washington Court House and in Indiana.

Derek Sheridan gives instruction from the bench during his time as head boys basketball coach at Maumee. Last week he was approved as the new coach at Delta. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/06/web1_Sheridan.jpg Derek Sheridan gives instruction from the bench during his time as head boys basketball coach at Maumee. Last week he was approved as the new coach at Delta. Courtesy photo

Former Maumee coach to lead Panther boys basketball

By Randy Roberts For the Expositor

Reach Randy Roberts at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

