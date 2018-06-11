Football playoffs returning to Saturday

Ohio high school football playoffs will again be played on both Friday and Saturday, the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced last Wednesday.

The OHSAA Board of Directors approved school playoff regional assignments and the playoff schedule Wednesday during its June meeting. The regional maps, which show the number of schools within each region, and the lists of schools in each region are posted at www.ohsaa.org/sports/football.

In November, playoff games in Divisions I, II, III, and VI will be played on Fridays, while Division IV, V, and VII playoff games will be played on Saturdays. Last year, the OHSAA experimented with having all playoff games on Friday nights during the first four rounds.

In addition, all playoff games will kick off at 7 p.m. Previously, Friday playoff games kicked off at 7:30 p.m.

“We still have good attendance throughout the playoffs, but the overall total attendance dropped in 2017 when we moved all the games to Fridays,” said Beau Rugg, OHSAA Director of Officiating and Sport Management and the OHSAA’s football administrator. “Some parts of the state liked staying away from Saturdays for playoff games, but we also received quite a bit of feedback, mainly from the smaller schools, that they hoped we would return to having games on Saturdays, too, so their communities could see two games per weekend instead of one.”

2018 Regions

There was no change to the regional assignments for teams in Fulton County.

Wauseon will remain in Division IV, Region 14. Newcomers to the region include Milan Edison and Huron.

Archbold and Swanton are again in Division V, Region 18. Newcomers to their large region include Casstown Miami East, Anna, and Versailles.

Delta and Evergreen remain in Division VI, Region 22. Northwood and Wayne Trace are the lone newcomers.

Xavier Torres of Wauseon carries the ball during the playoffs last season. The Indians will look to return to the postseason in Region 14.

