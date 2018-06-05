Blackbirds, Eagles garner all-league softball honors

Pettisville and Fayette softball players received honors when the Buckeye Border Conference announced their all-league list recently.

Getting first team all-league honors for the Blackbirds were Kyra Behnfeldt and Sami Tilley. Brittney Sauder of Pettisville was second team all-league.

Making the second team for Fayette were Jensyn Robinson and Bailee Smith.

The player of the year in the league was Becca Miller of Hilltop.

First team

Aubrey Wyse, sr., Hilltop; Kodi Brenner, fr., Hilltop; Sarah Higbie, soph., Montpelier; Makayla Knapp, sr., North Central; Kyra Behnfeldt, sr., Pettisville; Sami Tilley, sr., Pettisville; Claire Radabaugh, soph., Edon; Sara Hiller, sr., Edon; Shalyn Mason, sr., Edon.

Player of the Year- Becca Miller, sr., Hilltop.

Second team

Jensyn Robinson, fr., Fayette; Bailee Smith, sr., Fayette; Maddie Schaper, soph., Hilltop; Haley Stephens, jr., Hilltop; Ashton Dick, fr., Montpelier; Addie Elser, jr., North Central; Brittney Sauder, sr., Pettisville; Brittney Haines, jr., Stryker; Kalista Blevins, soph., Stryker.

Honorable mention

Fayette: Kyla Berg.

Pettisville’s Kyra Behnfeldt, right, rounds second as Fayette’s Bailee Smith watches a play at first base after a throw during a sectional tournament game earlier this month. Behnfeldt was first team all-league for the Blackbirds, while Smith received second team honors. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/06/web1_Behnfeldt-rounds-second.jpg Pettisville’s Kyra Behnfeldt, right, rounds second as Fayette’s Bailee Smith watches a play at first base after a throw during a sectional tournament game earlier this month. Behnfeldt was first team all-league for the Blackbirds, while Smith received second team honors. File Photo