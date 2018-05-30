Wauseon, Swanton athletes punch tickets to state

PIQUA – Some final tickets to the state track and field meet were punched Saturday at the Division II Piqua Regional. The Wauseon boys had a pair of runner-up finishes to help them place fifth as a team.

Dunbar won the boys meet while Bellefontaine took home the girls title.

For the Indians, Kyle Vernot was runner-up in the 1600 meter run, finishing with a time of 4:22.36. Joshua Lowry of Wauseon was ninth (4:39.32) and Dylan Gilsdorf of Swanton 10th (4:40.71), but neither advanced to state.

Lowry took the reigns for the Indians in the 3200m, taking second with a time of 9:43.91. Vernot finished sixth (9:51.69).

In the 800, Anthony Howard of Swanton was runner-up (1:55.65) to advance to state.

The OHSAA State Track and Field Championships get underway Friday morning at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on the campus of the Ohio State University. Action in Division II begins at 9:30 a.m. with various field events. Wauseon’s boys 3200 meter relay consisting of Lowry, Owen Newlove, Michael Cheezan and Vernot will run at 1:45 p.m. Friday.

D-II Piqua Regional

Boys

1. Dunbar 81; 2. Versailles 64; 3. Indian Hill 45; 4. Springfield Shawnee 40; 5. Wauseon 31; 6. Springfield Northwestern, Chaminade Julienne 29; 8. Clark Montessori 28; 9. Elida 24; 10. Toledo Central Catholic 23.

4×800- Bryan (Winzeler, Johnson, Smith, Manon), 8:04.61; 110 hurdles- Allen (Dunbar), 14.49; 100- Allen (Dunbar), 11.09; 4×200- Dunbar (Beal, Youngblood, Scates, Harris), 1:28.33; 1600- Spitzer (Versailles), 4:19.64; 4×100- Dunbar (Averette, Scates, Youngblood, Harris), 42.9; 400- Zachery (Thurgood Marshall), 48.28; 300 hurdles- Beal (Dunbar), 38.6; 800- Ray (Clark Montessori), 1:55.4; 200- Allen (Dunbar), 22.3; 3200- Spitzer (Versailles), 9:21.15; 4×400- Dunbar (Allen, Beal, Harris, Youngblood), 3:19.14; Discus- Riedinger (Springfield Northwestern), 164-11; High jump- Glass (Springfield Shawnee), 6-5; Long jump- Hoerlein (Fenwick), 22-5.75; Shot- Riedinger (Springfield Northwestern), 58-1.25; Vault- Brokschmid (Miami East), 15-0.

Girls

1. Bellefontaine 54; 2. Van Wert 44; 3. Versailles 43; 4. Dunbar 41; 5. Valley View 34; 6. Toledo Central Catholic 31.5; 7. Chaminade Julienne 31; 8. Alter, Springfield Shawnee 29; 10. Milton-Union 25.

4×800- Defiance (Crites, Morales, Moening, Soukup), 9:37.61; 100 hurdles- Potts (Chaminade Julienne), 15.25; 100- Carter (Bellefontaine), 12.65; 4×200- Valley View (Ventura, Walton, Valenti, Roach), 1:43.32; 1600- Bockrath (Alter), 5:06.56; 4×100- Dunbar (Huffman, Twitty, Hunt, McCluskey), 49.46; 400- Benedict (Greenon), 57.56; 300 hurdles- Podojil (Indian Hill), 44.81; 800- Jackson (Celina), 2:16.99; 200- Roach (Valley View), 25.91; 3200- Bockrath (Alter), 11:21.12; 4×400- Dunbar (Long, Perkins, Garnett, Taylor), 3:59.69; Discus- Johnson (Kenton), 135-7; High jump- Manns (Benjamin Logan), 5-2; Long jump- Braun (Van Wert), 18-2.5; Shot put- Bobbitt (Milton-Union), 39-2; Vault- Mitchem (Springfield Shawnee), 11-10.