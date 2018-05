Indians named honorable mention

The Northwest Ohio Division II baseball all-district teams were announced recently with two from the county receiving recognition.

Everett Bueter and Sean Brock each were named honorable mention all-district for Wauseon.

Players of the year in the district were Don Goodes and Manny Vorhees of Wapakoneta.

First team

Pitchers- Joel Roediger, Wapakoneta; Gage Schenk, Wapakoneta; Lawson Blackmore, Bryan. Catchers- Nate Miller, Bryan; Hayden Maples, Van Wert. First Base- Jacob Hutchins, Shawnee; Zach Marvin, Maumee. Infielders- Manny Vorhees, Wapakoneta; Kyle Jackson, Bowling Green; Mitch Apple, Wapakoneta; Trent Reichelderfer, Kenton. Outfielders- Don Goodes, Wapakoneta; Luke Burger, Elida; Zac Nobis, Bryan; Logan Maxwell, Shawnee. Utility- Noah Adcock, Elida.

Second team

Pitchers- Logan Andonian, Defiance; Justin Studenka, Maumee; Zach Pittman, Bryan; Hunter Liames, Bath. Catchers- Jett Makar, Wapakoneta; Logan Bergeron, Bowling Green. First Base- Blayne Robinson, Defiance; Evan Horner, Napoleon. Infielders- Logan Clemens, Bryan; Lex Boedicker, Bath; TJ Whipple, Elida; Brandon Shafer, Defiance. Outfielders- Devon Cleghorn, Maumee; Austin Wilker, St. Marys; Parker Mauer, Celina; Javen Newton, Defiance. Utility- Shawn Conover, Kenton.

Honorable mention

Wauseon: Everett Bueter, Sean Brock.

