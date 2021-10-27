Educate youself about Wauseon schools levy

Voters in the Wauseon Exempted Village School District will decide an earned-income tax levy on the Nov. 2 ballot. Issue 14, a 2% earned-income tax, would provide for current operating expenses and permanent improvements and generate at least $4 million for five years. The levy would not impact seniors earning a pension unless they are working.

The district’s request for additional funds is the first since 2011, when voters approved an emergency operating levy. Since then, the district’s income from local taxes has ranked at or near the bottom when compared to other districts in the four-county area. I encourage you to educate yourself about Issue 14, and above all, vote on Nov. 2.

Rick Lewis

CEO Ohio School

Boards Association

Columbus