Support Habitat for Humanity

January of this year my house flooded because the pipes froze. This caused major damage to my home and my things .We have been repairing our home ever since. This experience has made me think about others in my community who might not have the money to buy or fix up a house.

I saw Habitat for Humanity at the local ACE Hardware, and I really wanted to know what it was at first. My parents told me it was to build homes for the homeless. I researched their website and found out that they repair homes and build playhouses for kids that don’t have that much.

Our county’s Habitat for Humanity needs monetary donations, volunteers to build or repair, and support for their mission. Can you share your time for your community?

Aleiya Moore

Delta