Working on deadline

I worked as a reporter in the newspaper office long enough that I still respond to being on deadline. For me in the current life I live, deadline is noon on Tuesday. That is when I need to have my column for the week written and sent electronically to the office.

This was another of those Tuesdays when I didn’t have a thought in my mind!

I had completed all of the morning routines: dog fed, fresh water for those animals who frequent my deck, breakfast over, dishes washed, kitchen picked up. Then I moved on to other also routine tasks. Teeth brushed, hair combed and pills taken. Next I would make the bed, then I could get to my writing and I still had no idea what to write. But God, who is still on the throne, knew my need!

I was making the bed when suddenly a voice said, “Helen Guilford.”

Now, I knew there was no one in the house except Bebe and me. I hadn’t spoken, nor had Bebe. Who? What?

The voice repeated, “Helen Guilford”. By this time I had figured out that voice had to be coming from my Medical Guardian so I quickly grabbed it from my belt where I wear it to guard against accidental activation and responded to the voice.

“Helen Guilford. Do you need help?”

“No, I don’t need help. I’m okay.”

“Are you sure you’re okay? Are you sure you don’t need help?”

“No, I’m fine. I didn’t even know I had touched it,” for by now I was sure it was the alarm system. They wished me a good day and terminated the call.

This time, their full response was averted because I had my hearing aids in and heard their vocal response whereas the other time I accidentally activated the system, I didn’t have my hearing aids and did not hear their verbal response.

Giving credit where credit is due – the system definitely responds to a deadline call without delay – even when the deadline is accidental.

Each of us has our own deadline in this life but we have no way of knowing when that deadline is. It could be today (Tuesday at noon.) That deadline is whenever God calls us home. We must be ready!

I’m not concerned about that deadline for myself because many years ago I accepted Jesus as my Savior and am assured of a place in heaven. The deadline has already been met.

Have you asked Him into your heart? Remember, you’re working on deadline AND YOU DON’T KNOW WHEN IT IS!

II Corinthians 6:2 tells us, “now is the day of salvation.” You’re working on deadline!