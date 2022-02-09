A prompt answer to prayer

It was Wednesday evening with a forecast of snow starting in the night. I was wondering if I should make a quick trip to the store because I was completely out of bread. My phone rang. My neighbor was making his own quick trip because of the weather forecast and wondered if I needed anything. Of course I did but had to call him back when I remembered Bebe was out of cheese. Sure, he would be glad to pick up some string cheese along with the bread.

In following conversations, he told me he and his neighbor on the other side were planning to plow out everybody when it was time. I had arrangements with a landscape company to do my plowing but if the neighbors came first, please go ahead.

The snow came – not heavy and fast, but we got several inches of the white stuff. Finally on Friday it was time to plow. I didn’t hear the landscaper doing the plowing but I did see they had been here and plowed the drive. Good! But that left walkways from house to garage still knee deep. I shoveled the deck and porch, ramp and steps, but looking at what else was needed, I was at a loss.

Saturday morning, I was in a quandary. I was scheduled to preach Sunday. How could I get to church? Do I call the plow company back? Do I call my neighbor? I did what I should have done sooner, I prayed.

As I prayed, I sat on the side of my bed, with Bebe right bedside me, reading my devotional materials when I heard, “Scratch! Scratch!” That was not a Bebe sound but I checked anyway. Huh! Some foreign sound. Maybe I imagined it.

“Scratch! Scratch! Scratch!”

I checked again. No, it was not Bebe. No, it was not my imagination! Maybe I should go check things out. I went to the back door and found a man whom I recognized as an employee of the landscape company shoveling a walkway to my door. He said they were trying to catch up. I thanked him and asked him to do the same at the other door. He agreed and kept shoveling.

As I walked back to the bedroom, I glanced out the window and saw another man finishing up the front walkway.

Yes, I could go to church in the morning.

You see, God is so in tune with His children, He answers prayer even while we are still praying!

Often God answers prayer even before we pray!

If you know Him, take time to thank Him.

If you don’t know Him, pray to Him right now and invite Jesus into your heart. Before you can say “amen”, He will have washed you clean from all your sins and will be living in your heart.

God is good; all the time. All the time, God is good.