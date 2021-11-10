Remembering all veterans on their special day

As I come to the computer to fulfill my Tuesday morning duty for a column, I approach it with a seemingly empty mind – not really unusual for me any more. Knowing what to write week after week is more challenging than it used to be. That’s another off-shoot of the COVID pandemic, as I’m not out among other people like I used to be.

Then, I looked at the date I would expect this column to be published and realized it would be Veterans Day. What an opportunity to honor our nation’s veterans, though I suspect this column will really run on a different date. I used to be able to predict with some accuracy the date a column would run but I’m never sure any more.

In honor of America’s veterans, however, please take a moment to think of veterans you know or have known in the past.

Historically, Veterans Day is on Nov. 11 because the World War I Armistice was signed on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. It was originally called Armistice Day. Later the name was changed to Veterans Day. Though I hadn’t thought of that in many years, I vaguely remember Armistice Day, and was probably too young to recognize the significance of it.

I clearly remember the days my two brothers left for service in World War II. Russell, the older one, enlisted so he could have a choice in the branch of service he would serve. By today’s standards, air travel was in its infancy and he wanted to get into the Army Air Corps. He wanted to fly! He did get in but never got to fly for them because he was too tall for that day’s planes. Paul, the younger one, had no desire to go into military service so waited for the draft. He was assigned to the Cavalry Unit of the infantry – he hated horses and was assigned to the Cavalry? And not even horses, but pack mules! He ended up in the occupation army in Japan.

When Dad’s other offspring said she wanted to join the military, you may have heard the uproar no matter the distance away! No! I did not serve in the military, but I was SO proud of my brothers. I’ve known many veterans in my lifetime and appreciate their service in our country’s behalf.

Hats off to each and every one! I’ll never meet them, but let it be known I honor them.

Each of us has the opportunity to join God’s service – to work in His army to make Him known to family, friends, neighbors – anyone and everyone with whom we have contact. “Enlisting” in His army doesn’t even require your earthly Dad’s approval.

Just having a private conversation with God, saying “YES” to His knocking at the door of your heart is all it takes.

Veterans? Thanks for all you’ve done for me. I hope I find you when I search heaven for you!