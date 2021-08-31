Time may heal, but history never forgets: Share 9/11 memories

Twenty years.

Can you believe it?

It doesn’t seem that long ago that terrorists flew jetliners into the World Trade Center and Pentagon.

Yet, in less than two weeks, two decades will separate us from the unthinkable events that took place on Sept. 11, 2001, killing 2,977 people.

We were a little smug back then, believing our nation was secure and taking for granted the freedoms we enjoyed. We were quickly shown how vulnerable we could be.

Yet, while 9/11 was one of the worst days in American history, it also united us. In that sense, it brought out the best in us. That’s something that should never be forgotten.

The Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise would like your assistance in commemorating 9/11. It is important we stand in remembrance of the many who died, in reverence of those who loved them, and in honor of those who tried to save them. We are asking you to share your thoughts.

• Where were you that day, what were you doing, and how did the news affect you?

• Do you believe we are safer today than we were back then?

• What happened to all that unity we experienced following the attack?

• Has your life been changed by the events of 9/11? If so, how?

Our world changed at 8:45 a.m.

In a coordinated series of attacks, a jetliner slammed into the north tower of the 110-story trade center. At 9:03 a.m. a second Boeing 767 would create a ball of fire as it flew into the south tower. Another jet would strike the Pentagon at 9:40 a.m. and a fourth would be crashed into a Pennsylvania farm field shortly after 10 a.m. when passengers stormed the cockpit, refusing to let the hijackers use the jetliner as a weapon of mass destruction.

What do you remember about 9/11? What do you think we’ve learned?

Email us at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com. Include an address and phone number should we have questions.

Jim Krumel https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/08/web1_Jim-Krumel.jpg Jim Krumel

By Jim Krumel jkrumel@limanews.com

Jim Krumel is the editor of the Lima News.

Jim Krumel is the editor of the Lima News.