Lost and adrift can be an unsettling experience

It was Saturday morning, and Bebe and I needed to leave the house by 7 a.m. No problem! When we turned onto the road, I glanced at the clock – 7 a.m. – right on schedule.

Things were going well. It seemed we were even ahead of schedule and I wondered how we would spend our extra time. Then we came to that intersection on the east side of Chicago! I totally dislike that intersection. Since my first exposure to it, I’ve found it confusing. However, until the last trip and now this one, I’ve always made the right choice. Alas! No more!

Once again, just as I had done the last time, I made the wrong choice and found myself in unfamiliar territory. Just doing what seemed right at the time, I was able to rectify the problem and we were soon back on our route.

But the seeds of doubt had been planted. Though I saw mile markers that told me I was on the right road and going the right direction, my inner self wanted more proof. I watched us pass by the cities I remembered well. Convincing myself we were right was one thing. Convincing my passenger was another story.

Still, we were okay.

Until the GPS directed a turn. I did that thinking it would knock a few miles off our drive as we were now closing in on our scheduled time of arrival. Now, I had already been in a state of lostness and this new turn didn’t help that condition.

“Hey! I didn’t know this town (city!) was this big.”

I was headed the right direction to eventually cross a main state route that would take us where we wanted to go. But we were out in the country by now, on local roads without state line markers. I stopped and asked directions of a man mowing the lawn.

“Well, turn right there,” he said as he motioned. “Pass the stop sign, then turn… Just take the first road going west.” I felt like I was getting directions in Kentucky that told me to turn right where that red barn used to be.

But he had assured me this road would take me right where I wanted to go.

I finally got into the town just as he said and even found the right street but didn’t see any church which was our destination. I phoned our contact person there and told her I didn’t see a church. But as we talked, I did see a church and headed toward it. I described it and other buildings we passed. “Yes, I see a red car.”

So glad to have arrived safely! I had talked to several people, it seemed, each one willing, even eager, to help.

Still, when you’re lost, you feel so defeated. I recall telling my passenger, “I don’t like flying by the seat of my pants!”

We did arrive right on time, though the last ones there, in spite of my assessment of being lost for the past hour, had an enjoyable lunch and good social time with my passenger’s cousins, and then had an uneventful drive home.

But that state of lostness? You know, it truly bothered me. Then I considered so many people (friends, neighbors, acquaintances, family) living in a constant condition of being lost because they have not accepted Jesus as their Savior and Guide. Don’t subject yourself to that. Invite Him into your heart. Today!