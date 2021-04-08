God definitely has a ‘little’ sense of humor

I know it’s true for me, and I imagine I’m not the only one – I picture God being very serious and busy correcting His children (you and me). After all, He cared for us before we were born so much He sent His only begotten Son to live on His footstool and then let Him die so you and I could be cleansed of our sin and fitted for the kingdom of heaven for all eternity. (John 3:16)

Yes, that’s serious business, but does He have a sense of humor? Oh, yes! Take a mental trip through the wildlife kingdom. You don’t need to go farther than the giraffe to see God’s sense of humor.

After saying goodbye to Lady, my Hospice dog, I immediately began the search once again.

A friend at church offered me the opportunity to re-home a dog she knew of. She brought along a picture next time we met. I looked and, disappointed, noted it was a little dog. I said I would think about it but I am simply not a little dog person.

You will find me with bigger dogs – Labs, Goldens, German Shepherds, Australian Shepherds, medium- to large-sized Heinz 57 varieties. You get the picture – BIG dogs.

A couple of weeks later, now with my yard actually fenced, I stopped at our local Humane Society to see what they might have. As I came in the door, I was greeted by a black dog who was just running loose in the entryway.

When I was ready to leave, the dog greeted me again. I asked about her. One of the ladies working there that day apparently had her in foster care for another agency. The dog needed surgery for several tumors and also needed a home.

I hesitated but finally agreed to take her. However, when I was told her adoption fee, I changed my mind. I would wait. Later, I received a phone call adjusting the adoption fee and did agree to take her home. She is a little dog. Now remember, I’m not a little dog person.

Just the night before, I had lain in bed and begged God for a dog. Now, He fully understands I’m not a little dog person. He probably put on a great big smile when I showed interest.

Then, when I took this little piece of canine home, I think God outright laughed!

God is not so busy with all the serious stuff that He doesn’t notice the fun and funny things in our lives. I believe He orchestrated this one!

Oh, and the critter’s name? Baby! What a name! Now, of course, being a little dog the name does sort of fit. Still, if I had been naming her she would be called Muttski! Her breeding, as far as I can tell, is pure, 100% mutt! It would have fit quite well.

This same God knows and cares about everything occurring in our lives, whether a fence for a big dog, then getting a little dog, or bringing my sinful life to Him for forgiveness. He cares!