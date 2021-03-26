Old enough to know better, too young to resist

I was at that “old enough to know better but too young to resist” age. Okay, so it’s been a few years! I was probably about a fifth grader in the Chesterfield School.

The old part of that building was built with basement, first, and second floors, so there were stairways with open banisters. You could stand on one level and look all the way to the basement. Hmmm! Interesting!

One day I was out and about the school during actual class hours. I don’t remember, but I’m pretty sure it was a trip to the restroom which was in the basement. My classroom was on the second floor. Now, whether I actually needed the restroom or not is long since forgotten but that was always a good excuse to get out of class for a while.

I was taking my good sweet time going up those l-o-o-o-ong stairways,stopping every now and then to look down to the basement level. On one such stop, I saw a man’s hand resting on top of the newel post at basement level. Temptation!

I decided I could spit from where I stood and hit that hand which no doubt belonged to the custodian (“janitor” to us). Boy! That would be fun. Now I had nothing against that kind man. Along with Miss May, the first grade teacher, Leo was probably the best-loved person on staff. However, his hand on that newel post presented a temptation too great to resist.

I saved up some spit, aimed, fired. Missed! Try again. Same preparations, same results. As I recall from this distant time warp, it took three tries, but I was successful. I returned to my goal of getting to my classroom.

Then, who came up those stairs to locate the spitter? Not the janitor! Oh, no. I had misjudged the owner of that hand. The one who came to apprehend the guilty party was the principal of the whole school! I remember being scolded and having to take paper towels and clean up my mess.

Now, Dad was a bus driver, and the drivers all congregated in the janitor’s area in the afternoon before school dismissed. I never doubted that Dad heard of my transgression. Yet he must have thought it had been well-handled because he never mentioned it to me!

Didn’t I know better? Of course, I did, but as I said at the outset, I was just too young to resist.

Sometimes, even in adult life, we are tempted to do something we know not to do, but, still being too young to resist, we do it anyway. Daily, we sin against our God and against fellow mankind. Instead of getting paper towels and cleaning up the mess, we must go to our Heavenly Father and seek His forgiveness. He is always waiting for us to come to Him with our problems and our sin.

He is able and eager to clean up our messes for us! Trust Him today.