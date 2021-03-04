It has been quite a year since COVID

A year ago we were trying to adjust to hearing about coronavirus striking China with such ferocity! When I heard a report of 3,000 deaths in one day in that country, I couldn’t begin to comprehend how a nation could deal with that. And now our own country has far surpassed that.

If we had already heard the word “pandemic” by then, I’m not sure. Kelly, my companion dog of more than 10 years, left for the Rainbow Bridge. We were a certified therapy team, and I went alone the following Monday to the nursing home we visited every week. Then, I had to give the news to our church family via this column because our nation was quarantined.

Yes, it’s been a tough year in many ways. I’m not going to review it here, but let’s do look back at the some of the highlights, both good and bad.

Though many businesses closed, people did find ways to meet their needs – not their wants, not their usual level of living, but their needs. The government pitched in to help. School kids and their teachers learned to “go to school” remotely. When the schools were so affected, I immediately gave thanks I was no longer teaching because I am not very computer literate. It would have been a more difficult learning curve for me than for those I taught.

I still have questions: How about those who live in areas so remote that the Internet is either nonexistent or not dependable? And families that couldn’t afford computers?

But now, though there are still too many deaths daily due to COVID-19, our nation seems to be in the beginning stages of recovery. And I don’t say that lightly. Among those reported daily deaths are people who have been very dear to us. Yet, when they passed, we were unable to gather in a grieving community spirit.

I’ve had my vaccines. With the first one, I had a painful arm for a few days so I wasn’t looking forward to the second one when I heard horror stories from those who had already had it. Yet, when I got mine, I could have easily forgotten I got it, except for a Band-Aid that marked the site.

Are we out of the woods? Not yet. When I got my second vaccine, I was cautioned to continue all the protective measures we have become accustomed to over the past year.

At Thanksgiving time, I adopted a dog from our local humane society – Lady. And her name fit her so well. She came to me as a Hospice dog – not expected to live very long. And she proved them right. We had less than three months together, but, OH!, what a wonderful time it was! There were even two or three weeks when I was convinced she would live a lot longer than expected because she wanted to play!

As I’ve looked back, there have been many changes in our lives. I don’t know if we will recognize “normal” when it does reappear. However, through it all there has been one unchangeable Person – our Lord Jesus Christ. He is “the same yesterday, today and forever” (Heb. 13:8) and has promised, “I will never leave you nor forsake you.” (Heb. 13:5)

He is waiting for you, yes, YOU, to invite Him into your heart and life. Won’t you do that right now?