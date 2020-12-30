Year has highs, lows, but Christ is a constant

As we look back at 2020, we see what was outstanding to us personally – whether losing a loved one, COVID-19 or celebrating the birth of an infant. Significant? Yes. Life changing? Definitely. This year’s end makes us more aware of how truly fragile life is.

Before Thanksgiving I went to the humane society to meet a chocolate Lab that appeared to be the dog I was looking for as a successor to Kelly. But this senior dog was more than I could handle. I did ask about Lady, who lay quietly in her kennel with her nose near her uneaten food. From the way she was lying, I couldn’t see the very large tumor on her side.

Surgery was scheduled and before I left, I agreed to be Lady’s hospice family as long as she needs me. And as you already know, she is now happily living with me.

That’s my low point leading to a highlight in the outgoing year. I suspect each of us can identify low points and high points. We have been stunned by the massive numbers of cases of COVID, the overflowing of hospitals, and the sacrifices of medical personnel at every level.

Then daily reports saw numbers decrease. Was life returning to “normal” – whatever that might be? But, we are cautioned about the surge of cases expected after the holidays.

No matter what lies ahead for us, the future is just that – the future. We can neither see it nor change it. But we CAN face it with hearts fixed on Jesus Christ, whose birth we just celebrated, the very same Jesus who walked this earth and who died on the cross of Calvary.

Why did He die there? Because of HIS sin? No! Because of our sinful lives.

Oh! You’re living a good life? “All have sinned and come short of the glory of God.”(Romans 3:23) But there is assurance of eternal life when we accept Jesus as our Savior. “When we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.” (Romans 5:8)

You don’t need to be in a specific time or place to accept Jesus. Wherever you are right now is the perfect time and place. Just pray for Jesus to come into your heart. What a way to close out 2020 and enter into the new year!

Enjoy a truly Happy New Year.