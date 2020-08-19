The ‘joys’ of physical therapy – they too shall pass

With shoulder replacement three weeks in the past, physical therapy now enters the picture.

The surgeon evaluated my recovery as being “way ahead of the game,” and chose to skip the beginning stages of therapy and jump right into the advanced class. I had no problem with that, as I’ve been through this shoulder therapy previously.

Finally, the agreed upon date arrived. As directed, I parked in the parking lot and telephoned to tell them I was there. This arrangement is, of course, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I’ve had to do this for appointments elsewhere as well.

But this time when I dialed, the screen (on my little flip phone) said “conference call.” I knew that had to be wrong, so I disconnected and tried again. The second call didn’t go through, either. So I brazenly walked right into the building to inform them of their need to get their phone system corrected. Of course, they already knew that, and welcomed me.

I was already at the stage of only wearing my sling when I step outside the house so I was wearing it, but after an interview/evaluation, the sling was history for the rest of the therapy session.

As we worked, the therapist and I caught up on family news – his three kids all in college and my dogs all gone (only temporarily, I hope). We talked it over, and he agreed I should not get a dog for another two months, since the affected arm is what I call my “dog arm.” That is, it is the one that handles the leash. We agreed, yes, but that doesn’t keep me from searching the internet for a successor dog.

Therapy went real well, I thought, doing some light exercising and working on some stretching moves. Nothing very strenuous and quite easy to do. I put my sling back on and drove home.

It was probably an hour later when I discovered those light exercising and stretching moves had activated muscles that had lain dormant for longer than I thought – OUCH!

But after a more restless than usual night, they’re about back to their new normal – not demanding attention, but also more achy than before the therapy. I put the sling back on for a while as I type this.

One of the most used phrases in the Bible is “and it came to pass.” Now, I know what it really means in the context of Scripture, but I can also see a lighter side to it in everyday life. Not the scriptural meaning of “it so happened” but saying the “it” didn’t come into my life to stay and continue to be a problem; no, this, too, shall pass! Thanks be to God.

On New Year’s Eve, as we welcomed a brand new year, little did we know the normal life we lived daily would not last. It, too, came to pass! We’re not yet at a stage to be able to call today’s life normal, but it is, I suppose, today’s NEW normal whether we like it or not.

I frequently think of people I’ve known and loved who have gone on to their eternal life and I rejoice that they don’t have to be subjected to today’s uncertainties, for they are in a far better place worshiping our God and awaiting our arrival.

Let’s not disappoint them. We MUST be prepared. “How shall we escape if we neglect so great salvation?” (Hebrews 2:3)