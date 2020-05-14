Trying to get with the program in a world of change

Life just keeps changing! Just when I think I’ve finally followed the advice of others and “gotten with the program,” the program changes!

I never was terribly fond of change and, as I get older, I don’t find it any easier to adapt to. “Getting with the program” – isn’t that like settling into a rut and being quite content there? That part is easier and easier as the years pile up.

The years themselves create enough change – in physical mobility, change in activity, leaning more and more toward inactivity. I was just getting accustomed to being in the senior age group and, all of a sudden, I discovered I’m not just a senior any more – I’m among the elderly!

Now, that’s not all bad, I guess. Just the other day, as I was wiping down a shopping cart at the grocery, a man called from about six feet away, “Are you okay? Or do you need help?” I keep finding myself on the receiving end of those niceties I’ve extended to others. That part, though very acceptable, is still quite a change.

Then, to top it off, along came the coronavirus pandemic! First of all, what’s a pandemic? That’s not a new word by any means, but we just never used it or heard it used.

Change? It seems EVERYthing is changed. Though a person can actually enter a store (if it’s open) without a mask, it is highly recommended to wear one. There used to be opportunity to visit with friends while grocery shopping, but now? Everyone is intent on getting their shopping done and getting out the door.

On only one of my grocery shopping trips did anyone offer to visit. She touched her mask and said, “I know you don’t recognize me with this thing on, but I’m ….”

She asked about Kelly not being with me. When I lost Kelly, it was hard to have to notify friends and family of that loss through my column rather than in person. But even that worked out okay, as I received many sympathy cards from people who might not have gotten the word without that contact.

Recently, the Expositor carried a well-written story comparing the Spanish Flu epidemic (also truly a pandemic) of 100 years ago with coronavirus. I was amazed at the likenesses – even to the wearing of masks. I had heard about it all my life, and my Dad lost a sister to that one, but I really knew so little about it. I appreciated the comparisons being spelled out for me.

Eventually, what I think was a “new normal” developed, and along came the next generation and we simply didn’t know any better. That new normal was simply the normal we lived in. Eventually, a “new normal” will develop as we learn to live in a world severely affected by this pandemic.

Did I start out by saying I don’t like change? Well, like it or not, change is here and ongoing. What will it look like? I have no more idea than you do.

One thing I do know for certain is that Jesus is the Way to salvation and He remains the same – yesterday, today, and forever. Put your trust in Him.