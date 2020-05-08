A mother’s love transcends any other in the world

I’ve probably told you all of my Mother’s Day stories before this. The other day while cleaning in my “office,” I ran across this story sent to me by a friend several years ago. Though it doesn’t address Mother’s Day as such, I think you will be reminded of Mother’s Days past and, hopefully, will bask in the remembrances.

“Our dog Abbey died Aug. 23, and the day after Abbey died my four-year-old, Meredith, was SO upset. She wanted to write a letter to God so that God would recognize Abbey in heaven. She told me what to write, and I did. Then she put two pictures of Abbey in the envelope. We addressed it to God in Heaven, put two stamps on it (because, as she said, it could be a long way to heaven).

“We put our return address on it, and I let her put it in the drop box at the post office that afternoon. She was absolutely sure that letter would get to heaven, and I wasn’t about to disillusion her. So on Labor Day, we took the kids to the museum in Austin, and when we came home there was a package wrapped in gold on our front porch. It was addressed to Meredith so she took it inside and opened it.

“Inside was a book, ‘When Your Pet Dies’ by Mr. Rogers (Fred Rogers). On the front cover was the letter we had written to God, in its envelope (opened). On the opposite page was one of the pictures of Abbey taped on the page. On the back page was the other picture of Abbey and this handwritten note on pink paper:

“‘Dear Meredith, I know you will be happy to find out that Abbey arrived safely and soundly in heaven. Having the pictures you sent to me was a big help! I recognized her right away!

“’You know, Meredith, she isn’t sick anymore. Her spirit is here with me (just like it stays in your heart) young and running and playing. Abbey loved being your dog, you know. Since we don’t have bodies in Heaven, I don’t have any pockets to keep things in – so I am sending you your beautiful letter back with the pictures – so you will have this little memory book to keep.

“‘One of my angels is taking care of this for me. I hope this little book will help. Thank you for your beautiful letter. Thank your mother for sending it. What a wonderful mother you have. I picked her especially for you. God blesses you every day, and remember I love you very much. By the way, I am in heaven, and everywhere there is love.

“‘Signed, God, and one of his special angels (who wrote this letter after God told her the words).”

“How wonderful is that! We’ve got angels working the post office!”

Given the opportunity, I think many mothers reading this are just that kind of mother – the kind who take their children’s needs seriously, whether it’s writing a letter to God or kissing a boo-boo. I’m sure my own mother would have done something like this, and I praise God that, as this letter said, He picked her out especially for me!

Be the kind of mother (parent) who would pay such attention to your child (children) and you will be the means by which that child or children will come to know the Way to heaven is through Jesus Christ who died for us.

HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY!