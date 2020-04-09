Americans willpersevere throughcoronavirus crisis

Our country is facing an unprecedented challenge. Coronavirus is an international pandemic that threatens both our health and our economy. We are in this together and our country will only grow stronger as we get through this. I hope to be a resource and advocate for you during this trying time.

My website (www.latta.house.gov) lists up-to-date information and trusted websites where you can find additional information on the response to the coronavirus. My office in Bowling Green is accepting calls at this time. To reach a member of my team, please call 419-354-8700. You can also call 419-318-8925 to leave a message and a member of my team will get back to you as soon as possible.

I also want you to be aware of some other threats. Phone scammers have seized the opportunity to prey on consumers amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Information changes quickly and while it is important to stay informed, some bad actors are passing around incorrect information and Americans are being taken advantage of.

The Federal Communications Commission has launched a COVID-19 Consumer Warnings and Safety Tips webpage (www.fcc.gov/covid-scams) regarding the proliferation of scam phone calls and texts promoting bogus cures, offering fake test kits, sending hoax text messages, and generally preying on fears about COVID-19. The Federal Trade Commission also has helpful tips on their webpage (www.consumer.ftc.gov/features/coronavirus-scams-what-ftc-doing) for the best ways to avoid scams.

I believe in the resiliency of the people of this country, the commitment of the American worker and the entrepreneurship of our small business owners. We will get through this.

Bob Latta is the Republican Fifth District Representative.

