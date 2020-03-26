Last week I shared with you my loss of Kelly. It has been so hard not having her constantly with me! I decided I needed another dog.

I had considered getting a companion animal while Kelly still lived, as it was apparent her quality of life was deteriorating rapidly. She would have been a good trainer for a successor dog. I hadn’t acted on that because I thought she would feel neglected or slighted. She had been my only dog for many years.

Now it’s time. The successor dog will be in honor of Kelly. Notice I call it a successor, not a replacement. I probably made myself a nuisance at the Fulton County Humane Society, though they were kind enough not to say so, and they were on the lookout for a dog they thought would make a therapy dog. But I didn’t find any suitable.

I did find one I really liked. I put a hold on him. But after two days I released him because he was a Husky, and I was afraid for his safety, since I have an invisible fence and a Husky will race right through that.

I found a dog at the Toledo Area Humane Society that had glowing reports from foster care. He had lived in a home and was house trained. He also knew some basic commands. I met with him in a visitation room and he was loving and sweet. So I went back another day and took him for a walk on leash. Well, that’s not quite true. He took me for a walk on leash describes that better. No, I couldn’t do that.

Back to Fulton County for another look. I took home a sweet, loving dog that had been surrendered due to a child’s allergy. But by bedtime, I had to arrange to take him back the next morning. Again, a sweet-natured animal, but the proverbial leash problem. I don’t think he had ever seen a leash before, and wouldn’t even take care of his physical needs while on leash.

I made contact with Assistance Dogs, where I got Kelly, but was told their wait list for one of their fabulous flunkies is very long, as they now have their own breeding program and very few dogs flunk out. I’ve told the veterinary office if they hear of someone wanting or needing to re-home a dog, they can call me. At this time, they don’t know of anyone even though I am not fussy about size or breed – just leash training.

So, I’m still in the wait-and see-mode. Too bad! This time being house-bound is time that could be well-spent in training a

companion/therapy dog. In the grand scheme of things, I know my dilemma of needing a dog doesn’t rank very high on the list, but it means much to me. Also, it gave me something to write about rather than the coronavirus pandemic.

When you and I are to be re-homed, there won’t be any leash problem, for we are tethered to our Master, our Redeemer, our Savior by bonds of love. Jesus loves us so much He was willing to suffer the physical, emotional, and spiritual pain of death on the cross to pay the price for our sins – to redeem us from a sinful life on earth and present us “faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy.” (Jude 24) Now, that’s real love! Won’t you accept it?