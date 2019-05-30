Life’s Lessons

What do you have planned for today? And what if, as so often happens, today seems to sprout wings and fly by without getting that task accomplished?

Some things can simply wait. Others we think must be done before bedtime. Perhaps that accounts for lawn mowers running long after dark on Saturday nights. Most of us want our lawns to look especially nice for Sunday.

But what about life itself?

What about those “little” things so easily overlooked or simply put off? There’s that “thank you” or “I’m sorry” or any number of other comments that need to be expressed. But it seems so much easier to just delay it one more time, one more day. And suddenly, even though we saw it coming, there is no “one more time” or “one more day.”

I’m glad I didn’t leave things unsaid with my sister-in-law and good friend as she passed into the next life this week.

She was already suffering from other ailments when she was diagnosed with cancer. Wisely, she chose comfort care only. Even more wisely, she had made her decision to accept Jesus as her savior while still a child. At age 11, she was already the full-time pianist in her country church. She served as pianist or organist in her church for 72 years. Quite a service record! But there was more.

She served on the administrative council of her church in various capacities, taught Sunday School for 25 years, and the list goes on. She was busy.

Busy? Oh, I didn’t mention she received recognition for 6,000 hours of volunteer work with the hospital auxiliary.

She fulfilled every one of these capacities as a child of God, and in those and many other ways her life spoke of her faith. Not quick to verbalize her faith to others, she simply lived it for all to see.

As a participant in an adult Sunday School class, her comments and questions were thoughtful and thought-provoking.

Yes, she was quite a lady! I was blessed to have her in my life and family.

She knew her time here was over, and I’m sure she anticipated being greeted by her Savior at death’s door. I don’t know whether she has found a piano or organ in heaven, but I’m sure she is enjoying the sweet music that surely fills heaven where “{God} will wipe every tear from their eyes, and there will be no more death or sorrow or crying or pain. All those things are gone forever.” (Revelation 21:4)

Don’t put it off. Make your decision today.