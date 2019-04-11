Life’s Lessons

I don’t watch a lot of television. With my rather severely impaired hearing, the challenge to understand most shows is greater than the satisfaction gained. I do watch Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, and match wits against the contestants, but I find those easier to understand. Even then, if the answers are given in what I might call “speed-speak” it is difficult to discern.

Of course, I know hardly any of the answers on Jeopardy these days, but when their answers differ from mine, I get around that by just saying, “Oh, they got that one wrong! I’ll have to tell them about that.” No, I don’t follow up on that threat because I know they have researched the subject and I am in the wrong.

When March Madness came around this year, at first I chose to be a bit miffed if my shows were to be preempted, but then I discovered the network was not messing with my schedule and I watched some of the games.

What I learned was these are well-practiced, gifted young men who, in many cases, are pursuing very difficult areas of study and that, just like me, sometimes they fail and sometimes they perform well beyond what could be expected of them.

I watched several games go into overtime. I watched the elation in one team while the other, who had played just as well and just as hard, dropped into the throes of disappointment. When a player felt he was responsible for a foul or missed shot that cost the game, he took the responsibility very personally. Though that player may not really have been the cause of the loss at all. Maybe the loss rested on missed shots and opportunities earlier in the game.

Nonetheless, the young man who blamed himself shouldered the responsibility and left the arena in despair.

We are all involved in a contest called life. We must “play” the game of life that is given us or that we have developed over the years to the best of our ability. At the end of our allotted years, we, too, will leave the arena either in despair or in elation.

The difference between despair and elation depends on choices we have made during the game of life. Those who have chosen Jesus leave in elation, because they know He awaits them in heaven. Those who lose the game don’t get a foul shot or an overtime in which to correct their choices.

How will you leave this game of life? Choose to take Jesus into your life now and you are assured of heaven as your final home.