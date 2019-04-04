Life’s Lessons

It had been a relatively busy day for a retiree! Oh, not busy like it was when I was working but still there were the usual demands of the day, including our regular trip to the nursing home in Oregon, Ohio. Anyway, for whatever reason or for no reason at all, I was tired and ready for bedtime.

Give Kelly her medications, take her out for the last trip of the day, give her treats, and then tend to my own needs. There was, of course, the usual last trip to the bathroom. And that’s where the bliss of the evening fell apart.

When I flushed, the water rose in the bowl rather than washing down as it should. Not good! My handy helper, the plunger, did no good at all. Then, finally! I realized the water was flowing THROUGH the tank rather than INTO it as it should.

By this time, I had a sizable flood to deal with but was successful in getting the supply line shut off. Now, to take care of the flood.

My roommate quickly responded to my call for help and, working together, we were successful in toweling, blotting, and at least partially drying the bathroom floor. Now I had a batch of towels to put in the washer. But even that was not a problem, as they could dry while I entered into the anticipated sleep!

The bliss of bedtime had been severely interrupted. Still, when I look back, it really could have been a lot worse. The cut-off valve, which I had never had occasion to test, could have been corroded to the point of not being usable. It could have been a house with only one bathroom. Now, THAT would have been worse! Though inconvenient, this was a problem we could deal with.

And my friend, the plumber, will be here today. (He arrived as I wrote this.)

Don’t deny yourself the comforts of sleep and rest. It is built into your system. When God designed mankind in minute detail, He wrote into the blueprint the need for regular rest and sleep, preferably on a daily basis.

He knew what He was doing. Even God Himself rested when finished with creation. “…He rested on the seventh day from all his work which he had made.” (Genesis 2:2) The very next verse tells us God blessed the seventh day and sanctified it. The New Living Translation reads, “God blessed the seventh day and declared it holy…”

If God needed His rest, surely we humans also need rest. Never feel apologetic for seeking your rest and sleep for, to be at your best, you must have it. I believe that is one of God’s gifts we fail to thank Him for.

Remember, too, He set aside a day which He declared holy – for rest and for worship. We usually think of that as being Sunday but in today’s world, sometimes we have to make that day of rest and worship fit our work schedule. Whatever day you choose, don’t neglect those two requirements – rest and worship — for a healthy life.