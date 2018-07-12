Life’s Lessons

If you were in church these past Sundays, you were likely one of many congregants around the world lifting up the 12-boy soccer team and their coach trapped in a cave in Thailand. Even if you missed church, maybe you prayed for them by yourself.

I have no doubt that prayer played a major role in getting all 13 individuals out to safety.

The whole incident was, at least to me, reminiscent of the trapped miners in Chili several years ago.

Both attracted world-wide attention. In this case, the threat of monsoons added urgency to the mix. In both cases, those who specialized in the skills needed to affect a safe rescue flocked to the scene from many nations.

Probably the entire world heaved a huge sigh of relief and a prayer of thanksgiving when the news broke – all had been safely removed from the cave.

Though the team and their coach were rescued, let’s not forget the rescuer who gave his life in the rescue effort.

Also, we need to continue to pray for those who were trapped as they now face many challenges related to their experience. These are young boys! Will they be more resilient in their psychological and emotional recovery than were the miners? Or will they be scarred for life as many of those miners were?

Their coach is deserving of lots of credit for teaching them coping skills while they were trapped and for helping to maintain a semblance of calmness and acceptance – no matter what the outcome. He will face his own emotional and psychological challenges as he will no doubt continue to hold himself responsible for the entire fiasco.

We must not drop these survivors from our prayers as they face many days, weeks, months, perhaps even years of challenges on their road to recovery.

Let us also consider the rescuer who gave his life in his attempt to help. Was he a Christian? Was he trusting Jesus?

Remember – Jesus gave His life so that “whosoever believeth in Him may have eternal life.” (John 3:16) His was a horrible, bloody, pain-filled death on the cross of Calvary so that you and I who believe in Him will spend eternity with Him in heaven. Don’t neglect such a great offer.