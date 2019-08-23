SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Aug. 8

9:52 a.m., 3825 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

12:27 p.m., 2513 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.

12:43 p.m., U.S. 20 at State Highway 64, Amboy Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

12:58 p.m., 14768 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., 911 hang-up.

1:35 p.m., State Highway 66 at County Road L, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

3:56 p.m., 21100 State Highway 2, German Twp., Archbold Police Dept., domestic trouble.

6:55 p.m., 21221 County Road C, German Twp., suspicious person.

7:49 p.m., 14900 County Road H #10, Dover Twp., assault.

8:45 p.m., 400 N. Fayette St., Fayette, investigate complaint.

Friday, Aug. 9

1:40 a.m., 7910 State Highway 109, York Twp., Country Corral, check on welfare.

9:29 a.m., State Highway 120 at County Road 13-1, Chesterfield Twp., injury accident.

11:45 a.m., 253 Maple St., Metamora, Evergreen Community Library, domestic trouble.

3:47 p.m., 115 E. Airport Hwy., Swanton, Key Bank, identity theft/scam.

5:23 p.m., 14900 County Road H #10, Dover Twp., keep the peace.

5:32 p.m., 16521 County Road F, Clinton Twp., keep the peace.

5:57 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 10-3, Royalton Twp., injury accident.

6:42 p.m., County Road H at State Highway 108, Dover Twp., hit-skip accident.

7:44 p.m., Church Avenue at Main Street, Tedrow, investigate complaint.

8:25 p.m., County Road N at County Road 11-2, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.

11:08 p.m., 25754 U.S. 20A, Franklin Twp., suspicious activity.

11:12 p.m., 25212 U.S. 20, Gorham Twp., Serenity Haven, assist other unit.

Saturday, Aug. 10

12:49 a.m., 10411 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.

1:22 a.m., 20073 County Road L, Franklin Twp., suspicious activity.

3:36 a.m., 11040 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.

4:30 a.m, County Road M at County Road 4, Fulton Twp., blocked road.

6:22 a.m., 6149 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

10:02 a.m., 4549 County Road E #33, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

12:20 p.m., 2473 County Road M, Fulton Twp., breaking and entering.

2:08 p.m., 24017 County Road B, German Twp., check on welfare.

4:17 p.m., 1063 Lee High Drive, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

5:25 p.m., 5423 County Road 10, York Twp., domestic trouble.

7:26 p.m., 22857 U.S. 20A, German Twp., 911 hang-up.

7:44 p.m., 3768 County Road 25, German Twp., suspicious vehicle.

9:38 p.m., 2036 County Road F, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

10:04 p.m., 10633 County Road 8-2, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.

10:16 p.m., 845 E. Leggett St., Wauseon, Crossroads Evangelical Church, suspicious person.

11:08 p.m., 6482 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., assist Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Sunday, Aug. 11

12:47 a.m., 14699 County Road AC, Clinton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

1:58 a.m., 1205 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., breaking and entering.

2:27 a.m., 12399 County Road 13 Suite A2, Chesterfield Twp., Sunny’s Campground, intoxicated subject.

8:11 a.m., 12757 State Highway 64, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.

9:24 a.m., 3446 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.

12:12 p.m., 8198 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Blue Ribbon Diner, criminal damaging.

12:26 p.m., 7053 County Road 5-2 #23, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.

1:03 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road D, Clinton Twp., injury accident.

2:01 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, civil matter.

3:08 p.m., 12827 County Road L, Pike Twp., criminal damaging.

3:41 p.m., no location given, sex offense.

3:55 p.m., 324 E. Main St., Metamora, animal call.

4:01 p.m., 8659 County Road J, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

5:10 p.m., 7053 County Road 5-2 #22, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

6:29 p.m., 4400 County Road M, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.

9:37 p.m., 327 Crabtree Lane, Delta, unwanted subject.

Monday, Aug. 12

11:45 a.m., 11120 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., civil matter.

2:53 p.m., 209 N. Main St., Swanton, civil process.

5:14 p.m., County Road D at County Road 19, German Twp., accident with property damage.

5:50 p.m., 5441 County Road M, Fulton Twp., 911 hang-up.

6:21 p.m., County Road E at County Road 12, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

7:01 p.m., 7755 State Highway 108, Clinton Twp., Championship Power Sports, suspicious vehicle.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

2:26 a.m., County Road 5-2 at County Road F, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.

6:31 a.m., 2741 County Road EF, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

9:06 a.m., 14417 County Road N, Chesterfield Twp., harassment.

9:52 a.m., 6311 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.

2:14 p.m., 2361 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

2:39 p.m., 17919 County Road B, Clinton Twp., Rupp Seed, larceny.

2:54 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 10, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

2:59 p.m., 25378 County Road J, Franklin Twp., stolen vehicle.

3:51 p.m., 4550 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

6:02 p.m., 11200 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., civil process.

7:16 p.m., 17034 County Road T, Chesterfield Twp., domestic trouble.

7:50 p.m., 9968 County Road 7, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.

8:54 p.m., County Road 26 at County Road G, German Twp., suspicious person.

11:27 p.m., 6600 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

12:38 a.m., 13590 County Road N, Chesterfield Twp., check on welfare.

1:31 a.m., 209 Kennedy Drive, Lyons, suspicious activity.

5:52 a.m., 18158 County Road H, Dover Twp., harassment.

10:21 a.m., U.S. 20A at Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing, Swancreek Twp., injury accident.

11:12 a.m., 17746 County Road B, Clinton Twp., assist other unit.

11:44 a.m., 6160 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

1:29 p.m., 8198 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Blue Ribbon Diner, stolen vehicle.

3:33 p.m., 17034 County Road T, Chesterfield Twp., domestic trouble.

4:10 p.m., 4874 County Road K, Fulton Twp., larceny.

5:20 p.m., 10085 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Steve’s Carryout and Pottery, domestic violence.

5:34 p.m., 8290 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Ohio Turnpike gate 34, assist other unit.

6:17 p.m., 8225 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Magnuson Motel, larceny.

6:53 p.m., County Road K at County Road 7, Pike Twp., injury accident.

9:08 p.m., 100 W. Main St., Metamora, suspicious vehicle.

10:22 p.m., County Road L at County Road 18, Dover Twp., disabled vehicle.