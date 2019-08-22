COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Fidelia Hernandez-Cruz, Bowling Green, Ohio, vs. Miguel A. Nunez-Cruz, Huixtla, Mexico, termination of marriage with children.

Brianne R. Baden, Archbold, vs. Anthony B. Baden, Ridgeville Corners, Ohio, termination of marriage with children.

Heather Starkweather, Wauseon, vs. Eric Parker Jr., Wauseon, other civil.

Adrienne O. Mullins, Swanton, vs. Brian E. Phillips, Toledo, dissolution of marriage without children.

Friendly Finance Corporation, Baltimore, Md., vs. Angela M. Bergeon, Swanton, other civil.

Lois A. Bernholtz, Delta, vs. Brian Bernholtz, Delta, domestic violence.

Western District Court

Mitchell L. Krauss, Pettisville, traffic control device, $130.

James Cheadle, Montpelier, stop signs, $195.

Lisa A. Tucker, Delta, improper lane change, $195.

Ethan J. Kutzli, Wauseon, failure to yield, $195.

Kody J. Rashley, Fayette, underage consumption, $270, underage consumption program and recommended aftercare, no consumption or possession of alcohol or illegal drugs, no violations of law for six months.

David W. Taylor, Lyons, suspended driver’s license, $243.

Michael T. Metzger, Napoleon, operating vehicle while intoxicated, $618, 10 days jail, vehicle immobilized 90 days, ignition interlock system installed, license suspended one year, drug/alcohol assessment and recommended aftercare, no violations of law for three years.

Benjamin L. Gomez, Archbold, operating vehicle while intoxicated, $468, license suspended one year, drivers intervention program and recommended aftercare, no violations of law for two years.

Benjamin L. Gomez, Archbold, open container, $158.

Yvette Villarreal, Wauseon, physical control, $493 plus costs, license suspended one year, drivers intervention program and recommended aftercare, no violations of law for three years.

Franchesca N. Ramos-Hebb, Eagle Lake, Minn., tail lights, $130.

Darryl White, Wauseon, domestic violence, $258 plus costs, one day jail with credit for time served, no violations of law for one year.

Brittany N. Hamilton, Archbold, license plate belonging to another, $130.

Kaitlyn M. Bennett, Wauseon, suspended driver’s license, $243.

Kirsten A. Good, Wauseon, no driver’s license, $168.

Bryse R. Wagner, Bryan, disorderly conduct, $194.

Matthew T. Ducap, Wauseon, fictitious license plates, $143, no violations of law for one year.

Robert B. Hughes Jr., Curtice, Ohio, suspended driver’s license, $359, no violations of law for two years.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Dillon S. Borstelman, Archbold, $1,117.47.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Joey L. Barthel, Wauseon, $710.84.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Christina M. Dominique, Fayette, $963.15.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Kayla Ayala, Wauseon, $199.99.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Susan Miller, Grand Rapids, Ohio, $1,530.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. David and Georgia A. Wright, Wauseon, $2,754.53.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Jennifer Cockley, Archbold, $3047.98.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Heath D. March, Fayette, and Pamela D. March, West Unity, $4,014.02.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Kaitlyn M. Bernath, Wauseon, $1,068.67.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Aneudis Contreras, Paterson, N.J., $729.98.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Chelsea Hatfield, Maumee, Ohio, $691.93.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Daniel J. Double, Fayette, $724.98.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Shaunna Duma-Quigley and Shawn C. Quigley, Fayette, $11,048.77.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Isreal G. Lerma III, Fayette, $1,701.80.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Brittany J. and Austin Barker, Archbold, $347.50.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Ryan A. Baker and Danielle S. Conley-Baker, Hagerstown, Md., $2,208.66.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Rodney G. Mellon, Adrian, Mich., $1,803.77.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Chad E. and Emily S. Hobbs, Archbold, $2,394.30.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Steven L. Gleckler, Wauseon, $255,84.

Hagerman Family Physicians, Wauseon, vs. Brittany N. Etts, Delta, $390.

Hagerman Family Physicians, Wauseon, vs. Felicia A. Gaucin,, Swanton, $335.

Hagerman Family Physicians, Wauseon, vs. John L. Dorsey, Archbold, $328.22.

Discover Bank, Hebron, Ky., vs. Kimberly Laguio, Fayette, $6,072.41.

Credit Adjustments, Inc., Defiance, vs. Christy Miller, Archbold, $2,352.

Tri-State Medical Supply, Wauseon, vs. Mitchell Sierra, Wauseon, $139.75.

Northern Anesthesia Providers, Archbold, vs. Joseph and Kristine M. Golden, Delta, $348.85.

Mark L. Powers, Wauseon, vs. Larry Moreno, Holgate, Ohio, $1,670.

Pondview Veterinary Clinic, Archbold, vs. Sarah M. Wright, Napoleon, $343.69.

Northwest Veterinary Hospital, Delta, vs. Robert and Jesselin Kroeger, Wauseon, $717.31.

Marriage Licenses

Jacob M. Ott, 23, Lambertville, Mich., safety coordinator, and Breanna M. Smith, 23, Lambertville, Mich., dental hygienist.

Wesley P. Klorer, 22, Delta, maintenance technician, and Melinda R. Wyse, 20, Delta, STNA.

Bradly L. Miller, 38, Delta, self-employed, and Tara J. Pietkowski, 34, Delta, phlebotomist.

Caleb S. Torrez, 27, Wauseon, phlebotomist, and Jennifer K. Vogel, 28, Wauseon, lab technician.

Marcus I. Baun, 33, Delta, supervisor, and Mackenzie K. Dowling, 27, Delta, graphic designer.

Augustus Bill, 25, Wauseon, general laborer, and Danielle R. Saaf, 20, Wauseon, secretary.

Bruce L. Persons, 32, Frederick, Md., clergy, and Carrie J. Nofziger, 34, Frederick, Md., interpreter.

Anthony L. Rose, 46, Delta, assistant manager, and Heidi J. Mohr, 46, Delta, customer service rep.

John M. Borcherdt, 29, Wauseon, police officer, and Michaela M. Ford, 24, Erie, Mich., nurse assistant.

Real Estate Transfers

Robert S. Schrock II, trustee, to Matthew R. Davis, 402 Wood St., Delta, $91,500.

Timothy J. and Sheryl Steiner to Lowell E. and Judith B. Kulp, 802 West St., Archbold, $169,000.

Audrey R. Smith to Nicholas A. and Jenelle C. McCarthy, 15206 State Hwy. 2, Wauseon, $98,000.

Mossing Properties LLC to John and Justine Netcher, 108 S. Maple St., Fayette, $40,000.

Stacy M. and Georgeana R. Duncan to The Brown Bag Market LLC, County Road AC, Wauseon, $2,000.

Elizabeth A. Spiess to Emily B. Wyatt, 618 E. Elm St., Wauseon, $68,000.

Lucy K. MacLeod to Alison J. Neuenschwander, 627 Vine St., Wauseon, $160,000.

Neva M. Beck, trustee, to Brent M. Miller, trustee, 287 Cherry St., Wauseon, $85,000.

Kenneth R. Wyse to Caleb D. Wyse, 107 Charles St., Archbold, $127,999.

Michelle M. Raab to Adam B. Coe, 207 Walnut St., Swanton, $115,000.

Christopher A. and Sara S. Brown to Jody Curtis, 1 Cascade Lane, Delta, $205,000.

Robert D. Wyse, successor trustee, to Anthony E. and April J. Stidham, 720 Spruce St., Wauseon, $185,000.