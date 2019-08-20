WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, Aug. 7
12:11 p.m., E. Leggett Street, lost item.
12:18 p.m., 344 E. Leggett St., suspicious vehicle.
5:09 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.
6:26 p.m., 665 E. Linfoot St., lost item.
8:18 p.m., 245 Grant St., investigate complaint.
9:16 p.m., skate park, check on welfare.
9:46 p.m., Wauseon bicycle trail near County Road 13, suicidal threats.
10:29 p.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave., Chief Supermarket, suspicious vehicle.
Thursday, Aug. 8
12:30 a.m., 227 McKinley St., trespassing.
10:23 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #100, investigate complaint.
12:48 p.m., 123 S. Fulton St., The Lead Shed, lost item.
3:08 p.m., 1058 N. Shoop Ave., Arby’s, accident with property damage.
4:23 p.m., 1051 N. Shoop Ave., Tiny’s Dairy Barn, hit-skip accident.
5:42 p.m., 836 N. Shoop Ave., Fiesta Salons, animal call.
Friday, Aug. 9
3:14 a.m., Madison Street at W. Elm Street, investigate complaint.
8:57 a.m., 14514 County Road C, Wauseon Water Treatment Plant, abandoned vehicle.
11:15 a.m., 840 Parkview St., Wauseon High School, lost item.
1:39 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #303, juveniles.
5:56 p.m., 773 N. Shoop Ave., Dollar General, car keys found.
7:24 p.m., 133 S. Fulton St., mental issue.
7:55 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, 911 hang-up.
Saturday, Aug. 10
2:38 a.m., 100 block Depot Street, intoxicated subject.
4 a.m., 744 Fairway Drive #25, loud noise.
8:22 p.m., 916 Ottokee St., fight.
9:05 p.m., E. Leggett Street at S. Franklin St., suspicious person.
10:19 p.m., 704 Fairway Drive #102, 911 hang-up.
Sunday, Aug. 11
9:27 a.m., 621 E. Oak St., investigate complaint.
1:15 p.m., S. Shoop Avenue at Orth Road, injury accident.
2:06 p.m., 1051 N. Shoop Ave., Tiny’s Dairy Barn, hit-skip accident.
4:51 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, accident with property damage.
7:46 p.m., W. Elm Street at Clinton Street, juveniles.
9:53 p.m., 630 E. Oak St., animal call.
Monday, Aug. 12
1:54 a.m., 704 Fairway Drive #208, domestic violence.
12:21 p.m., 214 E. Superior St., dead on arrival.
1:24 p.m., 840 W. Elm St., larceny.
5:21 p.m., 1210 N. Shoop Ave., Mufflers ‘N’ More, injury accident.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
1:48 a.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, robbery.
7:53 a.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, suspicious vehicle.
11:46 a.m., 135 E. Linfoot St., Fulton Industries, vandalism.
12:02 p.m., W. Elm Street at Clinton Street, disabled vehicle.
4:35 p.m., 600 Wood St., lost item.
5:03 p.m., 1375 N. Shoop Ave., McDonald’s, investigate complaint.
7:56 p.m., S. Franklin Street at E. Leggett Street, juveniles.
8:15 p.m., 714 Lawrence Ave. #101, investigate complaint.
9:15 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #2, telephone harassment.
10:48 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #2, investigate complaint.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
3:09 a.m., 410 Ottokee St., 911 hang-up.