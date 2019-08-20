Posted on by

WAUSEON POLICE REPORT


Wednesday, Aug. 7

12:11 p.m., E. Leggett Street, lost item.

12:18 p.m., 344 E. Leggett St., suspicious vehicle.

5:09 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.

6:26 p.m., 665 E. Linfoot St., lost item.

8:18 p.m., 245 Grant St., investigate complaint.

9:16 p.m., skate park, check on welfare.

9:46 p.m., Wauseon bicycle trail near County Road 13, suicidal threats.

10:29 p.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave., Chief Supermarket, suspicious vehicle.

Thursday, Aug. 8

12:30 a.m., 227 McKinley St., trespassing.

10:23 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #100, investigate complaint.

12:48 p.m., 123 S. Fulton St., The Lead Shed, lost item.

3:08 p.m., 1058 N. Shoop Ave., Arby’s, accident with property damage.

4:23 p.m., 1051 N. Shoop Ave., Tiny’s Dairy Barn, hit-skip accident.

5:42 p.m., 836 N. Shoop Ave., Fiesta Salons, animal call.

Friday, Aug. 9

3:14 a.m., Madison Street at W. Elm Street, investigate complaint.

8:57 a.m., 14514 County Road C, Wauseon Water Treatment Plant, abandoned vehicle.

11:15 a.m., 840 Parkview St., Wauseon High School, lost item.

1:39 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #303, juveniles.

5:56 p.m., 773 N. Shoop Ave., Dollar General, car keys found.

7:24 p.m., 133 S. Fulton St., mental issue.

7:55 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, 911 hang-up.

Saturday, Aug. 10

2:38 a.m., 100 block Depot Street, intoxicated subject.

4 a.m., 744 Fairway Drive #25, loud noise.

8:22 p.m., 916 Ottokee St., fight.

9:05 p.m., E. Leggett Street at S. Franklin St., suspicious person.

10:19 p.m., 704 Fairway Drive #102, 911 hang-up.

Sunday, Aug. 11

9:27 a.m., 621 E. Oak St., investigate complaint.

1:15 p.m., S. Shoop Avenue at Orth Road, injury accident.

2:06 p.m., 1051 N. Shoop Ave., Tiny’s Dairy Barn, hit-skip accident.

4:51 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, accident with property damage.

7:46 p.m., W. Elm Street at Clinton Street, juveniles.

9:53 p.m., 630 E. Oak St., animal call.

Monday, Aug. 12

1:54 a.m., 704 Fairway Drive #208, domestic violence.

12:21 p.m., 214 E. Superior St., dead on arrival.

1:24 p.m., 840 W. Elm St., larceny.

5:21 p.m., 1210 N. Shoop Ave., Mufflers ‘N’ More, injury accident.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

1:48 a.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, robbery.

7:53 a.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, suspicious vehicle.

11:46 a.m., 135 E. Linfoot St., Fulton Industries, vandalism.

12:02 p.m., W. Elm Street at Clinton Street, disabled vehicle.

4:35 p.m., 600 Wood St., lost item.

5:03 p.m., 1375 N. Shoop Ave., McDonald’s, investigate complaint.

7:56 p.m., S. Franklin Street at E. Leggett Street, juveniles.

8:15 p.m., 714 Lawrence Ave. #101, investigate complaint.

9:15 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #2, telephone harassment.

10:48 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #2, investigate complaint.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

3:09 a.m., 410 Ottokee St., 911 hang-up.