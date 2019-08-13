WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, July 31
9:30 a.m., 1000 N. Glenwood Ave., Dorothy B. Biddle Park, investigate complaint.
1:34 p.m., 260 E. Linfoot St., 911 hang-up.
1:53 p.m., 421 Marshall St., solicitor.
3:26 p.m., 127 N. Franklin St., civil matter.
5:48 p.m., E. Oak Street at N. Fulton Street, animal call.
6:58 p.m., 560 W. Linfoot St., Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, accidental overdose.
Thursday, Aug. 1
1:56 a.m., 550 W. Linfoot St., Triangular Processing, larceny.
6:22 p.m., 443 Ottokee St., check on welfare.
9:20 p.m., N. Shoop Avenue at Airport Highway, injury accident.
Friday, Aug. 2
8:55 a.m., Glenwood Avenue, 911 hang-up.
2:22 p.m., 700 block Third Street, drugs.
3:18 p.m., N. Shoop Avenue at E. Linfoot Street, disabled vehicle.
4:07 p.m., S. Brunell Street at Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks, investigate complaint.
4:21 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.
7:35 p.m., 1495 N. Shoop Ave., Ace Hardware, larceny.
10:13 p.m., 737 Fairway Lane, 911 hang-up.
Saturday, Aug. 3
7:16 a.m., 435 N. Shoop Ave., Tano’s Pizza, debris in roadway.
8:35 a.m., N. Shoop Avenue at Airport Highway, debris in roadway.
9:06 a.m., 240 W. Willow St., animal call.
9:32 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.
10:52 a.m., N. Shoop Avenue at Airport Highway, accident with property damage.
2:38 p.m., 844 S. Shoop Ave., 911 hang-up.
6:09 p.m., E. Airport Highway at N. Shoop Avenue, accident with property damage.
9:51 p.m., 435 Mattera Drive, fireworks.
11:47 p.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, accident with property damage.
Sunday, Aug. 4
12:27 a.m., 418 N. Franklin St., suspicious person.
12:28 a.m., 135 W. Linfoot St., investigate complaint.
1:52 a.m., Enterprise Avenue at W. Elm Street, debris in roadway.
2:42 a.m., Fairway Lane at Parkside Drive, suspicious vehicle.
11:13 a.m., 1445 N. Shoop Ave., Pizza Hut, suspicious vehicle.
11:20 a.m., 601 W. Elm St., debris in roadway.
1:42 p.m., 245 Grant St., trespassing.
6:05 p.m., 1369 N. Shoop Ave., Fastenal, investigate complaint.
9:57 p.m., Lawrence Avenue at Leggett Street, suspicious vehicle.
Monday, Aug. 5
11:44 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1408, harassment.
12:08 p.m., 212 W. Oak St., disabled vehicle.
12:12 p.m., 706 Wauseon Senior Village, check on welfare.
2:49 p.m., 1130 N. Shoop Ave., Farmers and Merchants State Bank, investigate complaint.
3:07 p.m., 502 N. Fulton St., vandalism.
4:04 p.m., E. Oak Street, animal call.
7:14 p.m., 130 N. Maplewood Ave., fight.
8:41 p.m., 425 Enterprise Drive, open door.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
7:01 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of telephone harassment.
7:03 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of telephone harassment.
8:53 a.m., 441 Marshall St., check on welfare.
10:37 a.m., 132 E. Oak St., 911 hang-up.
10:50 a.m., 415 Cole St. #21, investigate complaint.