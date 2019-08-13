WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, July 31

9:30 a.m., 1000 N. Glenwood Ave., Dorothy B. Biddle Park, investigate complaint.

1:34 p.m., 260 E. Linfoot St., 911 hang-up.

1:53 p.m., 421 Marshall St., solicitor.

3:26 p.m., 127 N. Franklin St., civil matter.

5:48 p.m., E. Oak Street at N. Fulton Street, animal call.

6:58 p.m., 560 W. Linfoot St., Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, accidental overdose.

Thursday, Aug. 1

1:56 a.m., 550 W. Linfoot St., Triangular Processing, larceny.

6:22 p.m., 443 Ottokee St., check on welfare.

9:20 p.m., N. Shoop Avenue at Airport Highway, injury accident.

Friday, Aug. 2

8:55 a.m., Glenwood Avenue, 911 hang-up.

2:22 p.m., 700 block Third Street, drugs.

3:18 p.m., N. Shoop Avenue at E. Linfoot Street, disabled vehicle.

4:07 p.m., S. Brunell Street at Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks, investigate complaint.

4:21 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.

7:35 p.m., 1495 N. Shoop Ave., Ace Hardware, larceny.

10:13 p.m., 737 Fairway Lane, 911 hang-up.

Saturday, Aug. 3

7:16 a.m., 435 N. Shoop Ave., Tano’s Pizza, debris in roadway.

8:35 a.m., N. Shoop Avenue at Airport Highway, debris in roadway.

9:06 a.m., 240 W. Willow St., animal call.

9:32 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.

10:52 a.m., N. Shoop Avenue at Airport Highway, accident with property damage.

2:38 p.m., 844 S. Shoop Ave., 911 hang-up.

6:09 p.m., E. Airport Highway at N. Shoop Avenue, accident with property damage.

9:51 p.m., 435 Mattera Drive, fireworks.

11:47 p.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, accident with property damage.

Sunday, Aug. 4

12:27 a.m., 418 N. Franklin St., suspicious person.

12:28 a.m., 135 W. Linfoot St., investigate complaint.

1:52 a.m., Enterprise Avenue at W. Elm Street, debris in roadway.

2:42 a.m., Fairway Lane at Parkside Drive, suspicious vehicle.

11:13 a.m., 1445 N. Shoop Ave., Pizza Hut, suspicious vehicle.

11:20 a.m., 601 W. Elm St., debris in roadway.

1:42 p.m., 245 Grant St., trespassing.

6:05 p.m., 1369 N. Shoop Ave., Fastenal, investigate complaint.

9:57 p.m., Lawrence Avenue at Leggett Street, suspicious vehicle.

Monday, Aug. 5

11:44 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1408, harassment.

12:08 p.m., 212 W. Oak St., disabled vehicle.

12:12 p.m., 706 Wauseon Senior Village, check on welfare.

2:49 p.m., 1130 N. Shoop Ave., Farmers and Merchants State Bank, investigate complaint.

3:07 p.m., 502 N. Fulton St., vandalism.

4:04 p.m., E. Oak Street, animal call.

7:14 p.m., 130 N. Maplewood Ave., fight.

8:41 p.m., 425 Enterprise Drive, open door.

Tuesday, Aug. 6

7:01 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of telephone harassment.

7:03 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of telephone harassment.

8:53 a.m., 441 Marshall St., check on welfare.

10:37 a.m., 132 E. Oak St., 911 hang-up.

10:50 a.m., 415 Cole St. #21, investigate complaint.