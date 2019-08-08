COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Michelle L. Hettmansperger, Delta, vs. Mark Hettmansperger, Toledo, termination of marriage with children.

Douglas D. Stiriz, Wauseon, vs. Sheila M. Stiriz, Corydon, Ind., dissolution of marriage with children.

Citibank, Sioux Falls, S.D., vs. Shannon D. Knott, Swanton, other civil.

Wells Fargo Bank, Fort Mill, S.C., vs. Gordon R. Winland II, Wauseon, foreclosure.

Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Archbold, vs. Richard Randall, Fayette, foreclosure.

Charlene Lee, Treasurer, Wauseon, vs. Parcels of land encumbered, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank, Fort Mill, S.C., vs. Carl Matheny Jr., Swanton, foreclosure.

William White, Toledo, vs. Rachel Gallup, Fayette, other civil.

Western District Court

Clayton J. Hargrove, Wauseon, right of way, $130.

Benjamin M. Pennington, Lyons, failure to renew vehicle, $130.

Thomas R. Buckenmeyer, Wauseon, speed, $195.

Ronald G. McCance, Wauseon, stop sign, $195.

Veronica Fraire, Archbold, speed, $195.

Jason L. Clingaman, Wauseon, speed, $195.

Melinda N. Seibert, West Unity, failure to control, $195.

Nicole A. Dambrosia, Archbold, speed, $195.

Dennis Lowe, Lyons, failure to confine dog, $183.

Mark J. Blosser, Wauseon, physical control, $583, driver’s intervention program, no violations of law for two years.

Thomas E. Fenton, Wauseon, failure to confine dog, $192.

Chelsie R. Carter, Pioneer, Ohio, petty theft, $329.42 plus costs, $530.75 restitution, no violations of law for two years.

David G. Martinez, Wauseon, domestic violence, $244.

Rekya J. Saine, Akron, Ohio, speed, expired driver’s license, expired registration, possession of marijuana, $510.

Mikeal A. Leveck, Toledo, suspended driver’s license, $343, clear license in 30 days, no violations of law for six months.

James R. Samples, Wauseon, failure to control, expired plates, $301.

Deven J. Girdham, Bowling Green, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, $392 plus costs, 30 hours community service, no violations of law for one year on each count.

Choummaly Rata, Wauseon, suspended driver’s license, red light.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Mandy M. Childers, Toledo, $994.62.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Madison B. Benson, Archbold, $1,388.82.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Kimberly A. Ludeman, Fayette, $200.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Kara A. Miller, Wauseon, $478.05.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Adan Cruz, Wauseon, $150.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Rashell M. and Nicholas Covey, Fayette, $1,334.25.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs., Tracy L. and Lisa R. Gleason, Archbold, $773.31.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Justin and Nichole R. Fellers, Adrian, Mich., $2,425.39.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Ryan C. and Staci L. McLaughlin, Morenci, Mich., $380.50.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Kayla N. Hilton, Wauseon, and Joshua Hilton, Archbold, $2,403.63.

Marriage Licenses

William E. Ballash, 53, Swanton, operations manager, and Robin A. Leahy, 51, Swanton, disabled.

Trey M. Malosh, 20, Wauseon, factory worker, vs. Tabitha L. Leininger, 23, Wauseon, clerk.

Heath M. Armstrong, 31, Fayette, heavy equipment operator, and Frances M. Downs, 32, Smithfield, Ky., sales.

Robert J. Dick Jr. 38, Swanton, plumber, and Marissa A. Witt, 30, Swanton, recreational therapist.

Zackary T. Holdridge, 23, Delta, municipal worker, and Yolanda Garcia Renteria, 22, Delta, self-contractor.

Issac M. St. Marie, 26, Genoa, Ohio, operations manager, and Logan A. Patek, 23, Metamora, RN.

Joshua K. Walton, 21, Marion, Ohio, student, and Madison A. Kohler, 21, Archbold, student.

Dean R. Torres, 21, Wauseon, sales associate, and Christine L. Estel, 26, Wauseon, barista.

Real Estate Transfers

Jason R. Mohler and Darcie N. Clark to Christopher J. Babb, 12151 County Road C, Wauseon, $136,500.

Logan Gillen to Peter and Eva Reimer, 10583 Loomer Lane, Delta, $200,000.

Jeffrey S. and Deborah M. Gillen to Chris and Brenda Stuckey, 609 W. Leggett St., $43,434.

Arthur J. Collins to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, 711 E. Main St., Delta, $62,000.

Todd J. and Trina S. Fry to Kathryn E. Harmon, 336 Cherry St., Wauseon, $128,000.

Kristina Varga to Albert W. Hess, 3410 County Road B, Swanton, $250,000.

Joshua L Huner to Tyson E. Bowerman, 1205 County Road D, Swanton, $197,000.

Martha Robinson to Michael J. and Marie Pauly, 4374 County Road 3, Swanton, $226,000.

Eric Noss to Emily S. Riegsecker, 9430 Dover St., Wauseon, $280,250.

David O. Chumchal to Michael D. and Marina Haase, 224 E. Oak St., Wauseon, $138,000.

Kendall R. and Stacy L. Lehman to David R. and Aldine J. Holsopple, 284 Cherry St., Wauseon, $80,000.

Aaron M. McFarland to Kenye S. Grebenik, 206 S. Madison St., Delta, $80,000.