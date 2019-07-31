COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Tina B. Bobeda, Metamora, vs. Suzanne M. Pirrwitz, Metamora, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, Calif., vs. Melanie Baun, Stryker, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, Calif., vs. Megan Groulx, Archbold, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, Calif., vs., Nikki Martinez, Wauseon, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, Calif., vs. Leanne Anthony, Lyons, other civil.

Sarah Weiland, Archbold, vs. Thomas Weiland, Archbold, termination of marriage with children.

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Maryville, Tenn., vs. Mario Garza, Archbold, other civil.

Promedica Flower Hospital, Sylvania, Ohio, vs. Justin L. Szczepanski, Wauseon, other civil.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Deborah Haskill, Toledo, other civil.

Brooks Ladd, Swanton, vs. Harley Ladd, Swanton, termination of marriage with children.

Pennymac Loan Services, Moorpark, Calif., vs. Sonja M. Dearinger, Holland, Ohio, foreclosure.

Western District Court

Thomas C. Taylor, Fayette, speed, $130.

Austin D. Garza, Fayette, stop sign, $195.

Jonathan R. Hinrichs, Clayton, Mich., speed, $140.

Daniel R. Anthony, Wauseon, failure to confine dog, $133.

Charif Mahmoudi, Plainsboro, N.J., no headlights, $130.

John E. Horne, Alvordton, Ohio, stop sign, $195.

Matthew R. Baldridge, Swanton, reasonable control, $195.

Dustin L. Demaline, Wauseon, operating vehicle while intoxicated, $468, license suspended one year, driver’s intervention program and recommended aftercare, no violations of law for two years.

Josie M. Martinez, Archbold, wrongful entrustment, $143.

Angel Concepcion Jr., Napoleon, theft, $308.50 plus costs, $100 restitution.

Johnny R. Rangel Rodriguez, Archbold, domestic violence, $249, four days jail with credit for time served, reportable probation, mental health assessment and recommended aftercare, no violations of law for one year.

Lance A. Wheeler, Bryan, speed, fictitious plates, $259.

Nathan G. Barror, Wauseon, assault, $183, two days jail with credit for time served, six months reportable probation, anger management program, no violations of law for one year.

David A. Vasquez, Wauseon, suspended driver’s license, $243.

Devon M. Litwiller, Fayette, suspended driver’s license, $243.

David A. Dominique, Fayette, suspended driver’s license, expired plates, $449.

Bradley C. Kiepert, Wauseon, disorderly conduct, $358.

Acushnet Co., Cincinnati, Ohio, vs. Matthew S. Mennetti and Matthew Mennetti, Wauseon, $3,110.

Collins Asset Group LLC, Austin, Texas, vs. Chelsea Trejo, Sylvania, Ohio, $6,157.

Marriage Licenses

Ian J. MacGregor, 25, Wauseon, unemployed, and Alyssa M. Smith, 22, Wauseon, laborer.

Kyle R. Stacey, 26, Swanton, machinist, and Emily J. Bowser, 27, Swanton, mortgage broker.

Benjamin M. Pennington, 23, Wauseon, millwright, and Gabrielle L. Stack, 23, Wauseon, direct support.

Reid R. Rice, 35, Wauseon, research scientist, and Morgan N. Murry, 23, Wauseon, STNA.

Chase A. Avalos, 20, Swanton, student, and Marissa M. Stout, 19, Swanton, student.

Garret S. Loeffler, 25, Metamora, construction engineer, and Emily R. Natter, 26, Metamora, teacher.

Thomas W. Manges, 27, Wauseon, electrical engineer, and Alexandra M. Sabo, 27, Wauseon, chemist.

Travis R. Pennington, 26, Archbold, sheriff’s deputy, and Abby R. Short, 25, Archbold, teacher.

Real Estate Transfers

Rebecca D. Short, successor trustee, to Javier B. and Sara H. Bojorquez, 401 Murbach St., Archbold, $145,000.

Fairlawn Inc. to Betty Lou Beck, 416 Clover Lane, Archbold, $178,918.

Landon S. and Carrie J. Boettger to Cory M. Roehrig and Rachuel K. Ramey, 304, 306 North St., Archbold, $100,000.

Trevor J. and Breanna S. Daugherty to Tracey Gericke, 209 Sylvanus St., Archbold, $340,000.

J Point Investments LLC to Thomas W. Lovejoy, 600 Stryker St., Archbold, $15,000.

Cecily G. Rohrs, trustee, to J Point Investments LLC, 108 Pleasant St., Archbold, $60,000.

Turnpike Hospitality Inc. to Jayambe MA LLC, 8319 State Highway 108, Wauseon, $1,050,000.

Drew O. and Chelsie J. Schaffner to Brock L. Gallup, 11272 County Road 14, Wauseon, $165,000.

Brock Gallup to Shayne M. Rubel, 13694 County Road 10-3, Lyons, $155,000.

Dustin Zappone to Andrew Singer, 514 S. Main St., Swanton, $128,000.

Johnnie L. and Shelly L. Austin to Leighann H. and Arthur W. II Easton, 2454 County Road 10, Wauseon, $165,000.

Bishop Leonard P. Blair, Diocese of Toledo, to Jeanne Burch, County Road S, Lyons, $48,000.

Lori L. Vandesande, trustee, to Chad Vandesande, 16241 County Road 7, Metamora, $31,950.

Joseph A. Debbe to Richard A. Aytes, 112 Black Canyon Drive, Swanton, $270,000.

Ralph A. and Diane D. Seidel, trustees, to Geoffrey and Valerie Robinson, 14768 U.S. 20, Wauseon, $255,000.