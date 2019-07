SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, July 18

5:14 a.m., County Road H at County Road 5, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.

12 p.m., 8793 County Road 14, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

2:24 p.m., 23386 County Road F, German Twp., suspicious activity.

3 p.m., County Road 25 at County Road D, German Twp., wires/pole/tree down.

4:33 p.m., 14771 County Road 10-3, Royalton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

4:58 p.m., 5882 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

6:18 p.m., 4957 State Highway 66, German Twp., Arch Motel, assist other unit.

7:07 p.m., 421 Fernwood Ave., Delta, Delta Police Department, domestic trouble.

11:03 p.m., 3402 State Highway 109 #15, York Twp., burglary.

11:14 p.m., 5320 State Highway 120, Amboy Twp., suspicious activity.

Friday, July 19

12:40 a.m., 1946 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., burglary.

8:27 a.m., 3495 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

8:28 a.m., 12601 County Road 8, Pike Twp., civil matter.

9 a.m., 16241 County Road 7, Royalton Twp., civil matter.

10:03 a.m., State Highway 109 at State Highway 120, Royalton Twp., injury accident.

11:37 a.m., 105 W. Morenci St., Lyons, Main Stop, larceny.

12:11 p.m., 3930 County Road L, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.

2:47 p.m., 14417 County Road N, Chesterfield Twp., 911 hang-up.

2:50 p.m., 909 E. Main St., Delta, Childress Collision, miscellaneous assist.

2:51 p.m., 5618 U.S. 20A Suite A, Swancreek Twp., Superior Towing/Fulton Scrap Co., miscellaneous assist.

6:37 p.m., 2513 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., animal call.

9:51 p.m., 6893 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., fireworks.

10:52 p.m., 307 Dodge St. #3, Swanton, domestic violence.

Saturday, July 20

9:50 a.m., 9920 County Road J, Pike Twp., check on welfare.

10:53 a.m., 2725 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., larceny.

11:56 a.m., 9855 County Road C, York Twp., 911 hang-up.

3:24 p.m., 12662 County Road F, York Twp., check on welfare.

4:12 p.m., 19070 County Road D, German Twp., civil matter.

8:04 p.m., 1640 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., White Pines Golf Course, accident with property damage.

8:21 p.m., 2725 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

8:36 p.m., 8101 County Road L, Pike Twp., animal call.

8:51 p.m., 13190 County Road J, Dover Twp., larceny.

9:38 p.m., County Road C at County Road 21, German Twp., accident with property damage.

9:47 p.m., County Road 3 at U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.

10:28 p.m., 11321 County Road N, Pike Twp., suspicious person.

Sunday, July 21

1:09 a.m., 601 N. Gorham St. Suite F, Fayette, suspicious person.

12:51 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 8, Royalton Twp., reckless operation.

1:52 p.m., 15028 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious vehicle.

2:05 p.m., 7176 County Road 21, German Twp., unwanted subject.

2:32 p.m., 4835 County Road 19, German Twp., 911 hang-up.

6:43 p.m., 3402 State Highway 109 #47, York Twp., check on welfare.

8:52 p.m., 3430 County Road 21, German Twp., suspicious vehicle.

9:39 p.m., 26268 County Road L, Franklin Twp., suspicious vehicle.

Monday, July 22

12:53 a.m., 471 Eldredge St., Tedrow, domestic violence.

7:02 a.m., 17566 County Road F, Clinton Twp., vandalism.

7:16 a.m., 22440 County Road A, German Twp., vandalism.

10:11 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 10-3, Royalton Twp., disabled vehicle.

12:19 p.m., County Road D at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., road blocked.

2:29 p.m., 8591 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Fulton County Fairgrounds, vandalism.

2:58 p.m., 9690 County Road L, Pike Twp., larceny.

3:27 p.m., 2045 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

4:07 p.m., 1637 County Road 21-3, German Twp., vandalism.

5:51 p.m., 16191 County Road F, Clinton Twp., vandalism.

7:32 p.m., 7585 County Road 17, Clinton Twp., livestock on roadway.

9:47 p.m., 21020 County Road D, German Twp., vandalism.

Tuesday, July 23

3:03 a.m., 13726 State Highway 66, Gorham Twp., Armstrong Excavating, suspicious activity.

7:36 a.m., 14570 State Highway 120 at County Road 14, Chesterfield Twp., animal call.

8:36 a.m., 309 E. Main St., Metamora, neighbor trouble.

12:19 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road K, Pike Twp., suspicious vehicle.

2:59 p.m., County Road E at County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., suspicious person.

4:34 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, report of harassment.

4:36 p.m., 1401 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

5:40 p.m., 10580 County Road N, Royalton Twp., 911 hang-up.

5:52 p.m., 9323 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., 911 hang-up.

6:37 p.m., County Road K at State Highway 109, Pike Twp., injury accident.

7:55 p.m., 14946 County Road ST, Chesterfield Twp., larceny.

10:38 p.m., 9482 County Road H, Pike Twp., Izaak Walton League, burglary.

Wednesday, July 24

6:42 a.m., 22145 County Road N, Gorham Twp., breaking and entering.

12:25 p.m., Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing at County Road 10, York Twp., hit-skip accident.

7:08 p.m., 16600 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., traffic offense.

8:28 p.m., 14047 County Road 16, Chesterfield Twp., neighbor trouble.

10:18 p.m., County Road J at County Road 19, Franklin Twp., suspicious activity.

Thursday, July 25

12:21 a.m., 4465 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., mental issue.

12:32 a.m., 14327 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:26 a.m., County Road T at County Road 16-3, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.

11:27 a.m., County Road C at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

1:13 p.m., 9364 County Road D, York Twp., check on welfare.

1:50 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 2-2, Swancreek Twp., reckless operation.

2:23 p.m., 14260 Airport Hwy., Swanton, Mail Pouch Saloon, mental issue.

3:37 p.m., 22117 County Road F, German Twp., disabled vehicle.

3:48 p.m., County Road M at County Road 10, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

5:24 p.m., County Road H at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

6:43 p.m., 4613 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., neighbor trouble.

7:36 p.m., County Road H at State Highway 109, Pike Twp., disabled vehicle.

7:57 p.m., 273 Main St., Pettisville, suicidal threats.

9 p.m., 12399 County Road 13, Chesterfield Twp., Sunny’s Campground, 911 hang-up.

9:16 p.m., 18057 County Road F, Clinton Twp., check on welfare.

9:47 p.m., 1901 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

10:21 p.m., 3245 County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.