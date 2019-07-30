WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, July 17
9:29 a.m., N. Shoop Avenue at Airport Highway, debris in roadway.
12:48 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, investigate complaint.
4:58 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, animal call.
Thursday, July 18
3:16 a.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #75, juveniles.
9:42 a.m., 288 E. Linfoot St., accident with property damage.
11:37 a.m., 1210 N. Ottokee St., Wauseon Child Development Center, disabled vehicle.
12:15 p.m., 621 E. Oak St., Wauseon Community Pool, investigate complaint.
2:43 p.m., 606 S. Shoop Ave., Fulton County Health Department, hit-skip accident.
4:27 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of identity theft.
6:18 p.m., 560 W. Linfoot St., 911 hang-up.
6:55 p.m., E. Oak Street, animal call.
10:51 p.m., 100 block Washington Street, fireworks.
Friday, July 19
12:30 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of telephone harassment.
3:30 a.m., 127 N. Franklin St., loud noise.
6:28 a.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #9, animal call.
7:04 a.m., 600 Wood St., animal call.
8:44 a.m., 650 Lawrence Ave. #311, investigate complaint.
10:44 a.m., 1200 N. Shoop Ave., Stop and Go, counterfeit money.
12:28 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1202, check on welfare.
1:49 p.m., 720 N. Shoop Ave., Don’s Automotive Group, suspicious vehicle.
2:23 p.m., 241 Philomena Drive, 911 hang-up.
4 p.m., Enterprise Avenue at W. Linfoot Street, disabled vehicle.
6:02 p.m., 440 Vine St., assault.
6:11 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #139, unwanted subject.
9:27 p.m., 1442 N. Shoop Ave., Wendy’s, harassment.
10:12 p.m., 130 W. Chestnut St., larceny.
10:18 p.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave. #24, attempted suicide.
10:41 p.m., E. Leggett Street, juveniles.
Saturday, July 20
12:32 a.m., Walnut Street at N. Ottokee Street, suspicious vehicle.
3:21 a.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, juveniles.
7:44 a.m., 495 E. Airport Hwy., Circle K, lost item.
10:17 a.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave., disabled vehicle.
12:54 p.m., 773 N. Shoop Ave., Dollar General, lost item.
5:35 p.m., 495 N. Shoop Ave., Circle K, check on welfare.
8:56 p.m., 100 block W. Chestnut Court, 911 hang-up.
10:15 p.m., 721 Wauseon Senior Village, animal call.
10:26 p.m., 482 E. Airport Hwy., GameStop, check on welfare.
Sunday, July 21
2:06 a.m., 130 E. Superior St., dead on arrival.
2:55 a.m., 478 E. Airport Hwy., Cato Fashions, check on welfare.
7 a.m., 247 Monroe St., animal call.
7:32 a.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, animal call.
10:45 a.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.
10:53 a.m., 708 S. Harvest Lane, 911 hang-up.
5:43 p.m., 455 E. Airport Hwy., Skye Cinema, 911 hang-up.
9:58 p.m., 398 S. Shoop Ave., Trinity Lutheran Church, suspicious activity.
10:28 p.m., 500 block Wood Street, transformer.
Monday, July 22
6:01 a.m., Parkview Street at Glenwood Avenue, debris in roadway.
11:11 a.m., N. Shoop Avenue at Wagner Street, disabled vehicle.
12:37 p.m., 222 Depot St., Maumee Valley Guidance Center, 911 hang-up.
1:21 p.m., 455 E. Airport Hwy., Skye Cinema, disabled vehicle.
2:30 p.m., 845 E. Leggett St., Crossroads Evangelical Church, investigate complaint.
4:58 p.m., 1445 N. Shoop Ave., Pizza Hut, accident with property damage.
6:35 p.m., 420 Cole St., investigate complaint.
7:15 p.m., 506 W. Elm St., 911 hang-up.
7:45 p.m., 608 E. Elm St., fire.
11:31 p.m., 229 W. Chestnut St., juveniles.
11:48 p.m., 1290 N. Shoop Ave. #1, investigate complaint.
Tuesday, July 23
10:42 a.m., 741 Fairway Drive #3, domestic violence.
12:35 p.m., 455 E. Airport Hwy., Skye Cinema, suspicious vehicle.
1:51 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, investigate complaint.
1:59 p.m., 14514 County Road C, vandalism.
2:19 p.m., 1058 N. Shoop Ave., Arby’s, accident with property damage.
8:13 p.m., 1299 N. Shoop Ave., Baker’s Gas and Welding, open door.
8:27 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #303, investigate complaint.
9:22 p.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave. #24, investigate complaint.