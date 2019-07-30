WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, July 17

9:29 a.m., N. Shoop Avenue at Airport Highway, debris in roadway.

12:48 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, investigate complaint.

4:58 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, animal call.

Thursday, July 18

3:16 a.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #75, juveniles.

9:42 a.m., 288 E. Linfoot St., accident with property damage.

11:37 a.m., 1210 N. Ottokee St., Wauseon Child Development Center, disabled vehicle.

12:15 p.m., 621 E. Oak St., Wauseon Community Pool, investigate complaint.

2:43 p.m., 606 S. Shoop Ave., Fulton County Health Department, hit-skip accident.

4:27 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of identity theft.

6:18 p.m., 560 W. Linfoot St., 911 hang-up.

6:55 p.m., E. Oak Street, animal call.

10:51 p.m., 100 block Washington Street, fireworks.

Friday, July 19

12:30 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of telephone harassment.

3:30 a.m., 127 N. Franklin St., loud noise.

6:28 a.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #9, animal call.

7:04 a.m., 600 Wood St., animal call.

8:44 a.m., 650 Lawrence Ave. #311, investigate complaint.

10:44 a.m., 1200 N. Shoop Ave., Stop and Go, counterfeit money.

12:28 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1202, check on welfare.

1:49 p.m., 720 N. Shoop Ave., Don’s Automotive Group, suspicious vehicle.

2:23 p.m., 241 Philomena Drive, 911 hang-up.

4 p.m., Enterprise Avenue at W. Linfoot Street, disabled vehicle.

6:02 p.m., 440 Vine St., assault.

6:11 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #139, unwanted subject.

9:27 p.m., 1442 N. Shoop Ave., Wendy’s, harassment.

10:12 p.m., 130 W. Chestnut St., larceny.

10:18 p.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave. #24, attempted suicide.

10:41 p.m., E. Leggett Street, juveniles.

Saturday, July 20

12:32 a.m., Walnut Street at N. Ottokee Street, suspicious vehicle.

3:21 a.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, juveniles.

7:44 a.m., 495 E. Airport Hwy., Circle K, lost item.

10:17 a.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave., disabled vehicle.

12:54 p.m., 773 N. Shoop Ave., Dollar General, lost item.

5:35 p.m., 495 N. Shoop Ave., Circle K, check on welfare.

8:56 p.m., 100 block W. Chestnut Court, 911 hang-up.

10:15 p.m., 721 Wauseon Senior Village, animal call.

10:26 p.m., 482 E. Airport Hwy., GameStop, check on welfare.

Sunday, July 21

2:06 a.m., 130 E. Superior St., dead on arrival.

2:55 a.m., 478 E. Airport Hwy., Cato Fashions, check on welfare.

7 a.m., 247 Monroe St., animal call.

7:32 a.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, animal call.

10:45 a.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.

10:53 a.m., 708 S. Harvest Lane, 911 hang-up.

5:43 p.m., 455 E. Airport Hwy., Skye Cinema, 911 hang-up.

9:58 p.m., 398 S. Shoop Ave., Trinity Lutheran Church, suspicious activity.

10:28 p.m., 500 block Wood Street, transformer.

Monday, July 22

6:01 a.m., Parkview Street at Glenwood Avenue, debris in roadway.

11:11 a.m., N. Shoop Avenue at Wagner Street, disabled vehicle.

12:37 p.m., 222 Depot St., Maumee Valley Guidance Center, 911 hang-up.

1:21 p.m., 455 E. Airport Hwy., Skye Cinema, disabled vehicle.

2:30 p.m., 845 E. Leggett St., Crossroads Evangelical Church, investigate complaint.

4:58 p.m., 1445 N. Shoop Ave., Pizza Hut, accident with property damage.

6:35 p.m., 420 Cole St., investigate complaint.

7:15 p.m., 506 W. Elm St., 911 hang-up.

7:45 p.m., 608 E. Elm St., fire.

11:31 p.m., 229 W. Chestnut St., juveniles.

11:48 p.m., 1290 N. Shoop Ave. #1, investigate complaint.

Tuesday, July 23

10:42 a.m., 741 Fairway Drive #3, domestic violence.

12:35 p.m., 455 E. Airport Hwy., Skye Cinema, suspicious vehicle.

1:51 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, investigate complaint.

1:59 p.m., 14514 County Road C, vandalism.

2:19 p.m., 1058 N. Shoop Ave., Arby’s, accident with property damage.

8:13 p.m., 1299 N. Shoop Ave., Baker’s Gas and Welding, open door.

8:27 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #303, investigate complaint.

9:22 p.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave. #24, investigate complaint.