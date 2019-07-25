COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

U.S. Bank National Association, Owensboro, Ky., vs. Kristen M. Sallows, Fayette, foreclosure.

PHH Mortgage Corporation, Mt. Laurel, N.J., vs. Karl S. Campbell, Archbold, foreclosure.

Robin Smith, Fayette, vs. Gwen Smith, Wauseon, dissolution of marriage without children.

Julia Gomez, Wauseon, vs. James A. Smith Jr., Wauseon, other civil.

Western District Court

Corbin C. Vonier, Archbold, speed, $195.

Twila M. Kaufman, Archbold, speed, $140.

Josiah J. McQuillin, Wauseon, expired registration, , $130.

Adriana Jimenez Aguilar, Wauseon, speed, $140.

Timothy D. Moulton, Fayette, speed, $130.

Carl J. Olmstead, Wauseon, starting and backing, $195.

Joellyn Yoder, Archbold, speed, $130.

Esmeralda S. Hernandez, Archbold, safety belt, $86.

Lukas A. Campbell, West Unity, speed, $195.

Anthony Werder, Wauseon, failure to control, $195.

Catherine E. Morgan, Wauseon, speed, $130.

Olivia D. Leininger, Wauseon, speed, $140.

Dwayne A. Perkins, Aurora, Ohio, speed, $140.

Justin Salkowski, Fayette, disorderly conduct, $295 plus costs.

Filberto Zamudio-Morquecho, Morenci, Mich., speed, no driver’s license, $312.

Andrea M. Canfield, Fayette, expired driver’s license and plates, $299.

Belinda M. Baughey, Delta, speed, $130.

Nelda Rocha, Archbold, failure to confine dog, $108.

Bradley C. Kiepert, Wauseon, disorderly conduct, $358.

Dylan R. Hall, Wauseon, unauthorized use of a vehicle, $219 plus costs, 60 days jail with credit for 42 days served.

Ethan Rower, Toledo, no driver’s license, $403 plus costs.

Stephen S. Sarnac, Wauseon, disorderly conduct, $208 plus costs, drug/alcohol assessment and recommended aftercare, no violations of law for one year.

Christina M. Forille, Fayette, failure to register dog, $193.

Jacob J. Maberson, Wauseon, suspended driver’s license,$373.

Derek Muterspaugh, Adrian, Mich., speed, $195.

Rhea M. Bockelman, Napoleon, failure to reinstate driver’s license, $243.

Lisa N. Roth, Archbold, wrongful entrustment, $193.

Apartmentsfayette.com LLC, Wauseon, vs. Julie Ledyard, Fayette, $2,400.93.

Apartmentsfayette.com LLC, Wauseon, vs. Nicholas Turner, Brooklyn, Mich., and Mirand Turner, Addison, Mich., $3,750.

Ironwood Village LLC, Wauseon, vs. Tina Pontious, Wauseon, $416.61.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Chase D. and Kiersten R. Smith, Archbold, $5,879.79.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Greg Malenfant, Morenci, Mich., $6,218.76.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Jeremiah Earley, Archbold, $7,488.18.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Amanda L. Galloway, Fayette, $9,854.46.

Capital One Bank USA, Columbus,Ohio, vs. Gordon Winland, Wauseon, $1,779.81.

Capital One Bank USA, Columbus, Ohio, vs. Alexis L. Roshong, Lyons, $3,104.14.

Capital One Bank USA, Richmond, Va., vs. Catherine M. Royal, Wauseon, $3,143.05.

Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Archbold, vs. Guy A. Bandolo, Perrysburg, Ohio, $211.90.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC, St. Cloud, Minn., vs. Steven Rice, Wauseon, $762.60.

Greco Apartments, Wauseon, vs. Sierra Medina, Wauseon, $2,240.82.

Wauseon I LLC, Wauseon, vs. Ronnie Denudt,Wauseon, $770.65.

Discover Bank, Independence, Ohio, vs. Deanna C. Keefer, Fayette, $4,575.

HS Financial Group LLC, Westlake, Ohio, vs. Kathy Fouty, Fayette, $872.03.

Second National Bank, Greenville, Ohio, vs. Danielle M. and Orin D. Jr. Prosser, Archbold, $475.

OneMain Financial Group LLC, Evansville, Ind., vs. Marykaye Davila, Wauseon, $11,762.93.

Promedica Defiance Regional, Defiance, vs. Morgan Medina, Archbold, $1,876.95.

Wauseon II LLC, Wauseon, vs. Joseph Carpenter and Christina Garcia, Wauseon, $6,305.95.

Bank of America, Columbus, Ohio, vs. Sarah M. Weiland, Archbold, $6,766.67.

Marriage Licenses

Douglas C. Hulbert, 27, Goshen, Ind., chemist, and Kelsey E. Waidelich, 25, Goshen, Ind., teacher.

Jeffry G. McQuillin, 55, Delta, estimator, and Marianne M. Horvath, 50, Delta, accountant.

Grant L. Reinking, 20, Fayette, Army, and Paige M. Aschemeier, 19, Fayette, student.

Noah M. Short, 20, Archbold, general laborer, and Jessica N. Triggs, 19, Neapolis, Ohio, unemployed.

Real Estate Transfers

First Guaranty Mortgage Corp. to Samantha N. Zappone, 307 Jackson St., Delta, $56,000.

Charles Bayer and Roberta Price and Brian and Douglas Bayer to Angela N. Bird and Eric W. Loch, 232 N. Main St., Swanton, $93,000.

JB Redd Properties LLC to Chandler D. and Ashton M. Wyse, 1008 Olds Lane, Archbold, $128,000.

Donald L. and Mary Ellen Mercer to Alyssa and William Lowery, 11820 County Road 11, Wauseon, $204,900.

Samuel and Angela Borck to Peter D. Wesling, 4733 County Road C, Delta, $55,000.

Jelibeli LLC to Chandra L. Wagner, 225 E. Superior St., Wauseon, $105,000.

Stacy J. Gorajewski to Guadalupe Arroyo, 536 Wood St., Delta, $92,000.

Dexter L. Aeschliman to Kyle E. Kinsey, 18368 County Road A, Wauseon, $165,000.

Roger E. and Adelyne S. Wolf to Donald Sanderson, 26981 Wallace Lane, Fayette, $27,500.

Christina M. Dominique to Christina M. Dominique, Wallace Lane, Fayette, $27,500.

Caleb B. and Emily K. Gustwiller to Richard Grandowicz and Joy M. Chamberlin, Neva Drive, Wauseon, $25,000.

William B. and Sarah Pennington to Nicholas W. Pennington, 14643 County Road 12, Lyons, $258,000.

Greater Metropolitan Title as trustee to Jill S. Bonnough and Eric M. Abraham, County Road E, Swanton, $56,000.

Timothy L. Good, trustee, to Joseph D. Campbell and Ashley N. Jennings, 607 Douglas Drive, Wauseon, $127,000.

Estate of Kenneth R. Moughler to Thomas D. Keil, trustee, County Road 4, Swanton, $123,500.

Kimberly J. Patterson, successor trustee, to Roger E. and Adelyne S. Wolf, 328 Monroe St., Wauseon, $83,000.

Raymond J. and Betty J. Kolodzieczyk to Raymond J. and Betty J. Kolodzieczyk, trustees, 406 Chestnut St. Wauseon, $58,000.